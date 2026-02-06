The Route 66 Americana Archive announced that The Crude Life has become the project’s Energy & Infrastructure Sponsor, strengthening the Archive’s commitment to documenting the systems that powered America’s most iconic highway.

Through this sponsorship, The Crude Life will help ensure that every Route 66 state includes dedicated energy and infrastructure stories, recorded and preserved as part of the permanent Archive. These stories will explore how oil, gas, refining, pipelines, power generation, roads, and logistics made Route 66 possible—and how those systems shaped opportunity, mobility, and economic growth across the country.

As Energy & Infrastructure Sponsor, The Crude Life will provide input and guidance on the development of energy and infrastructure stories along the route. Final editorial decisions and content approval will remain solely with the Route 66 Americana Archive to ensure historical accuracy, independence, and the long-term integrity of the Archive.

Route 66 did not exist in isolation—it was built on energy, innovative infrastructure, and the communities that powered, maintained, and relied upon it.

The internal combustion engine transformed how Americans moved. Energy and infrastructure turned towns into crossroads, diners into destinations, and highways into lifelines.

This sponsorship formally anchors that reality within the Archive’s county-by-county documentation model.

“Route 66 is a story of people, but it’s also a story of energy and infrastructure,” said Zephy Carlson, spokesperson for The Crude Life. “This partnership ensures those stories are told honestly and preserved with the same respect as the landmarks and communities they supported.”

The Crude Life produces original content that focuses on industry, the people, energy innovations, community building and it’s proactive culture. Their custom content is non-polarizing, trusted and often news making.

The Crude Life promotes a culture of inclusion and respect through interviews, content creation, live events and partnerships that educate, enrich, and empower people to create a positive social environment for all, regardless of age, race, religion, sexual orientation, or physical or intellectual ability.

Part of their mission is to enable people, companies and communities to affect change, demonstrate their transformative actions and drive energy awareness through storytelling and access to resources.

For over 15 years, The Crude Life has focused on the role of oil and gas in global and local economies, the evolution of social development and energy’s environment impact since day one.

“We’re excited to be part of this project,” Carlson said. “Route 66 has more stories than Mother Goose, and anything we can do to help educate people and preserve those stories for future generations is important to us and the industry.”

As Energy & Infrastructure Sponsor, The Crude Life will underwrite the identification, recording, and distribution of energy-focused stories in each Route 66 state.

These segments will highlight:

The role of oil and gas in powering early mobility

Infrastructure that enabled commerce and travel

Energy workers and innovators along the route

How energy access shaped small towns and regional economies

An additional production day will be dedicated to Joliet, Illinois, focusing on its shipping yards, logistics hubs, and distribution centers—highlighting the role of modern infrastructure in connecting Route 66 to national and global commerce.

All content will be produced as part of the Archive’s live roadside recording sessions and distributed to media outlets throughout the project year. Each story will also be preserved in the Route 66 Americana Archive’s permanent digital collection and upcoming book.

“Energy expansion built the road, and the road helped build America,” said Carlson. “This sponsorship ensures that the oil and gas connection isn’t lost or rewritten—it’s documented.”

The Route 66 Americana Archive is a grassroots, public-supported historical project documenting Route 66 during its Centennial era. The Archive will exist as a book, a digital repository, and a national story map designed to preserve the road, the people, and the systems that made it possible.

For more information about the Route 66 Americana Archive or to become a sponsor or Mile Marker supporter, visit route66americanaarchive.substack.com.