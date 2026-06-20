The Bridge that Bends: Walking Route 66 Over the Mississippi

The wind hits you the moment you step onto the steel.

I’m barely twenty feet onto the Chain of Rocks Bridge when a gust rolls off the Mississippi and cuts right through me. It’s easily in the teens out here — miles per hour, not degrees — and there’s nothing between me and that air but a century of iron and a dog named Gouda, who seems to think this is the greatest thing that has ever happened to her.

She’s a Vizsla Chesapeake, built for water and motion, and she hits the old steel decking at a dead sprint, ears flat, rust-colored coat rippling like a flag in the wind. She doesn’t care that she’s running across a piece of American history. She just knows she’s outside in the hot humid air with a river underneath that can cool her down.

That’s the thing about the Chain of Rocks Bridge. It rewards the unbothered. The ones who just show up, leash in hand, and walk.

A Mile and Then Some

At 5,353 feet, the Chain of Rocks Bridge spans slightly longer than a mile, making it one of the longest continuous steel truss bridges in the United States and the longest Route 66 river crossing. There and back, you’re covering just over two miles of open-air Mississippi River — which sounds modest until the wind picks up and you realize you’re 55 feet above the high-water mark with nothing but a steel railing between you and the current below.

The piers stand 55 feet above the Mississippi River’s high water mark, high enough that on a clear day you can make out the St. Louis Arch above the treeline, some 20-plus miles to the south. The day Gouda and I made the crossing, the wind was gusting enough to keep the focus on the bridge, but off in the skyline — the Gateway Arch hanging in the distance like a rumor I once heard.

The round trip is manageable for almost anyone. But “manageable” doesn’t mean easy when the river wind is pressing back against you the whole way. I leaned into it. Gouda leaned into it harder, nose up, reading whatever the Mississippi air was carrying that day.

Quick side note, there are benches along the way that integrate Route 66 signs into the design. Art and purpose existing as one on the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The Road That Made It Famous

Built in 1929, the bridge was once a crucial crossing for Route 66 travelers. The bridge earned its Route 66 designation in 1936 — it was the third of five Route 66 river crossings into St. Louis — and served as the Mother Road’s official Mississippi River crossing for nearly three decades, from 1936 to 1965.

Those were the great years of American road travel. Before the interstates, before the bypasses, before the auto court out front was eventually raided and shuttered. Families loaded into Fords and Studebakers and rolled across this bridge with everything they owned, heading west toward California or east toward Chicago, with Route 66 unspooling ahead of them like a promise.

Originally, drivers had to pay a toll at ornate tollbooths — now long gone — to make the crossing. The bridge was originally painted red, but during World War II it was repainted green to make it less visible from the air.

Then came the interstate era. In 1967, the New Chain of Rocks Bridge was built to carry fast-moving traffic on Interstate 270, and the old bridge was closed to vehicles in 1970. It sat idle and slowly deteriorating for nearly three decades — long enough to become the kind of place that filmmakers love.

Scene from the movie Escape from New York

In 1980, director John Carpenter used the bridge for the film Escape from New York.

The bridge was reopened in 1999 as one of the world’s longest pedestrian and bicycle-only bridges.

Today it belongs to walkers, cyclists, dogs with supercool names like Gouda, and anyone who wants to stand over the Mississippi River and think about how far this country goes.

The Bend in the Middle

The most striking thing about the bridge — once you get far enough along to see it — is the bend. The bridge has an unusual 22-degree bend occurring at the middle of the crossing. You can feel it before you fully register it visually: the deck shifts beneath your feet, the river rearranges itself ahead of you, and suddenly you’re looking at the bridge from a new angle entirely.

The bend came down to competing engineering problems. River boaters argued against the bridge’s proximity to the water intake towers, where travel by water was already treacherous. The planned straightaway was further complicated by a section of the river’s bedrock that wasn’t strong enough to support the bridge’s pylons — a product of glacial movement from the last ice age.

The solution, as one historian put it, was a “little dogleg” — a jog in the bridge to land on solid bedrock. The result is one of the most visually distinctive bridges in America, a structure that literally turns in the middle of a river.

Gouda negotiated the bend without breaking stride. I stopped and looked back at Missouri, then forward toward Illinois, standing at the pivot point of the whole thing. The wind ripped through the truss overhead. The Mississippi moved below, brown and indifferent and enormous.

The Castle Towers

About midway across, you’ll stop. Everyone did that I saw.

Off to the south, rising from the river like something out of a fairy tale, are two structures that look, unmistakably, like the turrets of a medieval castle. They appear to float — half-submerged, impossibly solid, surrounded on all sides by the wide, moving river. Interpretive signs along the bridge fill in the story, and it’s a good one.

These are Intake Water Tower No. 1 and Intake Water Tower No. 2, both classified as St. Louis city landmarks since 1971. They are not decorative. They never were.

Work on the water system began in 1887 as part of a major civic effort to modernize St. Louis’s water supply, and the system was completed in 1894. As St. Louis continued to grow, the city expanded the facility with a large filter plant in 1915 — considered the largest filtration plant in the world at the time.

Tower No. 1, built in 1894, was designed in a Richardsonian Romanesque style by architect William Eames. The structure includes an asymmetrically placed turret with a conical roof and rusticated limestone facades, and once housed living quarters for workmen. Tower No. 2, completed in 1915, is larger and more ornate still — a Roman Renaissance structure rising from the center of the river.

Full-time crews worked at the towers through the 1920s. As of recent years, Tower No. 1 was still in use by the St. Louis Water Works, pumping water to the Chain of Rocks Water Plant, while Tower No. 2 still serves as a backup for on-shore intake water facilities.

One child on the bridge the same day we crossed insisted, loudly and with absolute confidence, that they were princess castles. She wasn’t entirely wrong.

Before the dam was built, when there were indeed chains of rocks beneath the surface, the towers helped mark the navigational channel down the middle of the river. A practical function, dressed up in castle architecture, still standing after more than 130 years. There’s something deeply satisfying about that.

Chain of Rocks Bridge

What the Signs Tell You

The bridge isn’t just a crossing — it’s a walk-through archive. Interpretive signs placed along the span cover the history of Route 66, the engineering decisions that shaped the bridge, the geology of the river below, and the story of those towers. You could move through them quickly, or you could do what I did: stop at each one long enough to actually read it, while Gouda tested the wind and waited with theatrical impatience.

Reviewers consistently mention these information boards as one of the bridge’s strengths — a way to understand not just what you’re looking at, but why it matters.

The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places, added in 2006 as part of the Route 66 through Illinois Multiple Property Submission. It deserves that designation. It’s a document as much as a structure.

The site also hosts community programs and events: Eagle Days, Chain of Rocks Car Shows, runs, bike rides, and historic Route 66 tours. But on the day we came, it was quiet. Just walkers, cyclists, the wind, and the river.

The Return

The second mile of any there-and-back is different from the first. The adrenaline of arrival has worn off. The views you catalogued going out are now familiar. What remains is the simple fact of the walk itself — the steel underfoot, the air moving constantly, the wide gray-brown river beneath you.

Gouda made it back to the Illinois shore at the same pace she’d left it, undiminished. She is built for this in a way I am not. I was glad of the wind by then, glad of the mild burn in my legs, glad of the whole improbable experience: this old bridge, still here, still standing, connecting two states over a river that doesn’t care about either of them.

The Chain of Rocks Bridge is free to walk. It opens at 9 a.m. and closes at sunset. Parking is on both sides. Dogs are welcome, provided they’re on a leash.

The Chain of Rocks Bridge is located off West Chain of Rocks Road in Madison, Illinois / St. Louis, Missouri. It is maintained by Trailnet and Great Rivers Greenway. Open daily 9 a.m. to sunset.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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