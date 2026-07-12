Gouda and I have covered a lot of ground chasing county lines, forgotten landmarks and coffee-shop history along Route 66. But while we’ve been discovering the Mother Road, Congress has been trying to preserve it for nearly a decade.

The Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act didn’t suddenly appear in September 2025. It’s the third attempt in eight years.

The first effort came in February 2017, when Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) introduced H.R. 801. The legislation cleared the House Natural Resources Committee in January 2018 but never reached the finish line.

LaHood tried again in June 2023, this time partnering with Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-California) on H.R. 4338. That bill advanced even further. In November 2024, it unanimously cleared committee after a bipartisan amendment offered by Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas). Like many bills near the end of a congressional session, however, it simply ran out of time before the 118th Congress adjourned.

The current effort began in September 2025 when Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois) and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-New Mexico) reintroduced the legislation as H.R. 5470. Unlike its predecessors, this version arrived with a bipartisan Senate companion bill, S. 2887, giving supporters legislation moving simultaneously through both chambers of Congress.

So why does a bill that’s failed twice keep coming back?

There are really two answers: one emotional and one procedural.

The emotional answer is obvious.

Route 66 celebrates its 100th birthday in 2026.

Bill Thomas, chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, has said the National Historic Trail designation would make the ideal birthday present for America’s most famous highway.