The Texas Old Route 66 Association is calling on Route 66 enthusiasts and history lovers for support to restore one of the Lone Star State’s classic roadside landmarks: the 1930 Route 66 Super Service Station in Alanreed.

Built in 1930 by Bradley Kiser at the bustling corner of Main and 3rd Street, the station served as a vital stop for travelers on the Mother Road. At the time, it stood at the busiest intersection in downtown Alanreed. It was considered a large gas station for its era, featuring four pumps and two service bays — earning it the proud name “66 Super Service Station.”

The station’s location held special significance on early Route 66. It sat where the original 1926–1936 alignment turned west through Alanreed, making it the last reliable stop before the notorious Jericho Gap — an 18-mile stretch of muddy dirt road where vehicles frequently became stuck.

The Texas Old Route 66 Association is seeking support to restore a historic service station in Alanreed.(Credit: Texas Old Route 66 Association)

A later alignment of Route 66 ran straight along 3rd Street, keeping the station on the highway until I-40 bypassed the area in the 1980s. The station ultimately closed in 1982.

Architecturally, the building stands out with its unique blend of Craftsman and Spanish Eclectic styles. It features a striking red Spanish-style ceramic tile hip roof and sand-colored brick exterior, adding to its charm as a photogenic stop along Texas Route 66.

The Texas Old Route 66 Association previously helped restore the station in 1993. Now, more than three decades later, the historic structure needs attention once again.

Organizers describe the needed work as relatively straightforward: minor roof repairs and a fresh coat of paint on the roof (which remains mostly solid), thorough cleaning and repainting inside and out, removal of overgrown trees from the grounds, stabilization and repair of the front facade of the old garage bays, and refreshing the vintage gas pumps.

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The nonprofit has set a modest goal of $7,000 to complete the project. Every dollar donated will go directly toward the restoration, as the all-volunteer group receives no state or federal funding and relies entirely on grassroots support.

Donations of all kinds are welcome:

Monetary contributions

In-kind donations of building materials or paint

Volunteer “sweat labor” during scheduled work days

The association emphasizes its mission: to preserve this piece of Texas Route 66 history for future generations of travelers to enjoy and appreciate.

The call for support was highlighted in local news on April 3, 2026, underscoring the community’s ongoing commitment to keeping Route 66’s legacy alive in the Texas Panhandle.

For more information and to donate, visit the Texas Old Route 66 Association’s dedicated page: https://www.rt66oftexas.com/1930texaco66superservicestation