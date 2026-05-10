On a breezy Friday evening, May 1, 2026, Oldtown Temecula transformed into a living, breathing tribute to American automotive history. The third-annual Friday night cruise for the Temecula Rod Run filled Front Street with the rumble of vintage iron, hot rods, customs, and muscle cars as roughly 300 vehicles rolled through for an evening of cruising that kicked off a full weekend of events.

For one dedicated automotive content creator, Mike Frankovich, it marked his third year documenting the spectacle — a self-described “tactical” filming challenge thanks to speakers mounted on nearly every pole blasting music at full volume.

“I have to do most of my filming when all the cars are running up and down the street running open headers to drown out the music,” Mike explained. “Which is kind of weird, but it works out.”

The strategy proved effective in previous years, turning a potential audio nightmare into signature footage of raw exhaust notes overpowering the PA system.

The evening captured the best of grassroots car culture: owners waving from behind the wheel of a 1965 Chevy Impala, a striking 1962 Corvette drawing selfie requests, a 1957 Nomad, multiple GTOs, a rare English Ford Consul Capri, International Harvester pickups, and even a military tank that one observer joked was perfect for LA traffic. A 1953 Chevrolet custom, a 1958 Impala, square-body trucks, and a variety of Thunderbirds and Lincolns added to the diverse lineup.

As the sun dipped and the street filled, the modern daily drivers cleared out, leaving the scene to the classics.

Behind the Camera: A Weekend Warrior’s Life

Mike balanced filming with real talk about life on the road. He had just enjoyed dinner at Mad Madeline’s Grill — a repeat spot from prior years — and noted that half the restaurant seemed to recognize him from the channel.

Between car passes, he shared upcoming coverage plans: the Riverside Show and Go on Saturday (a favorite with both stationary displays and downtown cruising), followed by the Long Beach High Performance Swap Meet on Sunday.

May looked particularly stacked. Confirmed stops included the Culver City Car Show (hoping to break a personal “curse” after sitting out with his Beetle this year), the Benedict Castle Concourse with a secured press pass, Santa Maria Cruisin’ Nationals, and the Classic at Pismo Beach.

A tentative event list was promised in the video comments. He also teased future projects, including a Steve McQueen-related effort and a striking fiberglass trailer (a former rental unit with embossed sides) destined for car show merch and swap meet duty after some safety upgrades and restoration work.

On the personal front, his well-known Dodge van sat on Facebook Marketplace for $4,000 — “negotiable” — with full disclosure about needed repairs.

“I realize it does need a few things. It runs and drives just fine, though,” Mike said, noting the realities of selling to an audience that holds him accountable. He eyed a newer van for daily driving and estate sale runs while planning to ready an El Camino and other projects for sale to free up space.

Challenges Facing Car Culture Content Creators

The cruise also highlighted broader issues in the scene. Mike updated viewers on “Leno’s Law” (SP 1392), which had cleared the transportation committee and was headed to the full Senate or appropriations — a potential victory for classic vehicle owners. He touched on growing YouTube copyright headaches, noting stricter enforcement even on short music clips.

One music history channel he follows had stopped using any song excerpts entirely. “If push comes to shove, I can contest it, but it takes a while,” he remarked, acknowledging that ambient event music creates constant hurdles.

Despite the obstacles, the energy remained high. Volunteers in yellow vests kept things running smoothly, and the public-friendly event drew thanks from participants. Temperatures hovered around 78°F with a breeze — ideal for California car season. Organizers expected over 575 vehicles for the Saturday show-and-shine, promising an even bigger spectacle.

As the night wound down, with cars still circulating through the turnaround (affectionately called the “cool down lot”), Mike wrapped filming after capturing steady streams of loud, beautiful machinery against the backdrop of a historic train mural and Temecula’s charming downtown. A long night of editing, uploading, and thumbnail creation awaited before an early morning drive to Riverside.

Events like the Temecula Rod Run keep classic car culture alive and accessible. They blend nostalgia, community, mechanical passion, and a bit of logistical improvisation. For enthusiasts in Southern California, May 2026 delivered a packed calendar, and this Friday night cruise set the tone perfectly: loud, colorful, and unapologetically geared toward the gearheads.

The season is just heating up.

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