Stroud Lights Up Route 66: A Midway Gem Between Oklahoma City and Tulsa

Stroud, Oklahoma, may be a small town of about 2,500 residents, but it punches well above its weight as one of the most iconic stops along historic Route 66.

In a recent interview with Route 66 Americana Archive, Adam Chace — who wears multiple professional hats including his role with the Stroud Chamber of Commerce — shared what makes this Oklahoma community on the historic Mother Road so special.

Located roughly halfway between Oklahoma City and Tulsa along the original Route 66 corridor, Stroud sits in a prime location. Just 20 miles down the road in Wellston is the actual geographic center point of the Oklahoma’s Route 66 highway.

This strategic position has helped the town remain a notable destination even after the interstate bypassed many small communities.

Celebrating Route 66 Heritage

Stroud has leaned heavily into its Route 66 identity, especially as the route approaches its centennial. Highlights include:

40+ new neon signs installed throughout town thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission. Another round of grants is being pursued to add even more.

The beautifully restored Skyliner Motel , a classic Route 66 icon with its tall, refurbished neon sign.

Numerous murals on buildings, including a standout “tool tree” — a chainsaw-carved sculpture made from a tree trunk at the local True Value hardware store, featuring wrenches, screwdrivers, and hammers.

The Rock Cafe , a longtime Route 66 staple known for its history, great food (including alligator burgers and Jaeger schnitzel), and its connection to the Pixar movie Cars. The cafe’s owner, Dawn Welch, inspired the character of Sally Carrera (Porsche Sally).

The town’s new $40 million high school even incorporates Route 66 into its design — part of the building sits on the original roadbed, with hallways named “66 East” and “66 West.” Students and visitors walk past beautiful murals depicting iconic Route 66 stops from Illinois to Santa Monica, while ceiling lights create the illusion of streaking headlights.

Small-Town Stories, Events and History

Stroud also boasts a colorful outlaw history. In 1915, the infamous Henry Starr Gang simultaneously robbed two banks in town — one of which is the bank where Adam Chace works. The story, detailed in Mark Archuleta’s book The Henry Starr Gang, includes the bank robber later becoming a movie star before returning to crime.

Travelers planning a Route 66 trip this summer should note two major events in Stroud:

Stroud Summerfest – Saturday, June 13th : Features a large classic car show under the neon lights, live music, food trucks, vendors, burnouts (including a school bus!), and a fireworks show.

4th of July Celebration: A major fireworks display and festival, especially big this year as the nation celebrates America’s 250th birthday.

Chace emphasized that Stroud is ready for the expected surge in Route 66 travelers in 2026. The town offers classic dining at the Rock Cafe, strolls down a neon-lit Main Street, unique photo opportunities (including a giant 900-square-foot flag on a 120-foot pole at the bank), and several lodging options including the Skyliner Motel and local Airbnbs.

As the Route 66 centennial approaches, towns like Stroud demonstrate how small communities are preserving their heritage while creating new reasons for travelers to stop, spend time, and experience authentic America.

Whether you’re chasing neon lights, classic cars, small-town history, or just a good breakfast, Stroud, Oklahoma delivers.

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