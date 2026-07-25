Storyteller Saturday on Route 66 and the Mother Road

This week’s Pier to Pier Podcast arrived in its “Storyteller Saturday” format — a laid-back, music-forward edition built for garage work, long drives, or just kicking back on a weekend. Host Jason Spiess kept the talk segments brief, framing the episode as heavy on music with only light pop-ins for news, announcements, and the occasional station identification.

A Studio on the Mother Road

The headline item of the episode is a coming announcement: the Pier to Pier Podcast will be opening a studio directly on Route 66, giving the show a home base to continue conversations with travelers on the Mother Road even when the crew isn’t out driving it themselves. Full details were teased for later in the week, with updates pointed to route66turns100.com.

Spiess also used the between-song segments to reflect on why the families who drive Route 66 — rather than professional guides or business interests — tend to make for his favorite interviews. As he put it, those travelers aren’t being paid to steer the story in any particular direction, which he says makes for more honest, memorable conversations along the road.

Notes from the Archive

In one segment, Spiess pointed listeners back to the Route66turns100.com podcast archive, highlighting a past interview with Brandon Dawson, the new owner of the Route 66 Roadhouse in Pontiac, Illinois. Spiess encouraged anyone passing through Pontiac to stop in and offer congratulations.

A brief ambient moment recorded at the Galena Mining Museum also made the cut, with some good-natured joking among guests in the room — a small window into the on-the-road, unscripted feel the show leans into during these editions.

The Pier to Pier Podcast airs daily, traveling pier to pier along Historic Route 66.

Monday — Small Business Spotlight

Local businesses, diners, motels, museums, and roadside entrepreneurs keeping Route 66 alive.

Tuesday — Education & Awareness

History, preservation, museums, and legislative efforts protecting Route 66 and its legacy.

Wednesday — Classic Cars & Chrome

Classic car owners, rallies, restorations, and nostalgia-driven road culture.

Thursday — Mental Health on the Mother Road

Conversations around healing, reflection, travel therapy, and life on the road.

Friday — Family Friendly Friday

Family-friendly Route 66 travel content: kid-safe stops, pet-friendly travel, and road trip planning.

Saturday — Storytellers

Long-form narrative interviews, music, and lived experiences from the road.

Sunday — Fun Day: Route 66 Imagination Station

Themed travel itineraries and creative Route 66 journey building (sports, food, music, paranormal, gaming, and more).

This episode is sponsored in part by The Crude Life, Reagan Smith, Gouda Vibes Only, The Industrial Forest, and the Route 66 Americana Archive. The majority of the Pier to Pier Podcast is funded directly by individual subscribers — $6.60 a month or $66 a year.