There’s a particular kind of magic that happens on Route 66 when the weather breaks and the hot rods come out. On day two of Hot Rod Power Tour 2026, that magic was everywhere — from the roadside giants of Wilmington to the hotel parking lots of Rantoul, Illinois, where engines idled and strangers became friends over shared obsessions with chrome, patina, and horsepower.

The Mother Road Welcomes the Convoy

The morning began with a stop at Wilmington’s Gemini Giant — the towering fiberglass spaceman that has stood sentinel over Route 66 since the Space Age. For the crew, it was a redemption visit. A previous attempt had been washed out by rain. This time, they walked the grounds, took in the roadside Americana, and appreciated what so many hurried travelers miss entirely.

From Wilmington, the convoy pushed south through Dwight, pulling into the old Route 66 Family Restaurant — a packed, lively diner sitting across from a vintage Texaco station that had already earned a reputation with the group from days prior. Inside, the booths were full, the coffee was hot, and the conversation naturally turned to cars.

Hot Rod Traffic and the Joys of Going Nowhere Fast

One of the unexpected pleasures of Power Tour, as any veteran will tell you, is getting stuck in hot rod traffic. Rolling through downtown Brightwood, the convoy found itself surrounded by rumbling engines and the smell of racing fuel. Nobody was in a hurry. Burnouts happened. Horns honked in appreciation rather than frustration. Kids pressed their faces against windows. This is what Route 66 was built for.

A spontaneous stop at the Polka Dot Drive-In — closed for the day, but no less photogenic — gave the crew a chance to soak in the scenery and watch the parade of iron rolling past. For Weldon, a younger member of the group experiencing his first Power Tour, the excitement of collecting Hot Wheels and seeing real versions of those tiny die-cast cars rolling by in traffic was something he won’t soon forget.

The Bandit Lives On: A Trans Am Built for Dad

Among the many cars encountered along the way, one stood apart for the story behind it. Adam, a content creator known primarily in the motorcycle world, was making his first foray into the car community — and he’d done it with style.

His black and gold Pontiac Trans Am, built in the spirit of the iconic “Bandit” car from Smokey and the Bandit, was a rolling tribute to his father. As a child growing up in Wisconsin, Adam would fly to Tampa once a year to see his dad, who would pick him up in that very style of car, wearing boots, and drive him to Disney World for the summer. Building the Trans Am was his way of honoring that memory.

The build itself is no tribute-car compromise. Underneath the classic body sits a Detroit Speed Quadlink rear end, a Ford 9-inch, QA1 double-adjustable coilovers front and rear, tubular control arms, Baer brakes, and a Blueprint Engines 427 LS3 — a setup that is as capable as it is beautiful. Jesse Performance earned a special mention for fitting a 305-width tire on the front of a stock chassis — a detail that drew admiration from everyone who looked closely.

A Mercury Born in Canada, Loved Across Generations

At a fuel stop, a glint of red caught the eye — a 1965 Mercury pickup, the kind you almost never see outside of Canada, where the brand maintained a separate identity from its American Ford counterparts. The truck belonged to Kenny Dinsmore Jr., and the story of how it came to him is the kind that makes you slow down and listen.

His grandfather, Ken Dinsmore, bought the truck new as a farm and work vehicle. Kenny’s father later acquired it as a teenager, and in 2019, it passed to Kenny — making him, proudly, the third generation to drive a truck that still wears the name of the family who first owned it on its history. The dash still carries its original paint.

Under the hood, the original 352 FE engine has been carefully upgraded with roller cam and rockers, stock 390 heads, a four-barrel intake and carb, and full MSD ignition — period-correct in spirit, more capable in practice. A three-on-the-tree manual gearbox remains, and the front end was updated with components from a 1977 F-150. It is, in every sense, a working heirloom.

The truck wasn’t without drama. A fuel pump failure threatened to sideline the convoy, requiring a creative bypass of the relay system to get rolling again. It did, eventually, continue.

The Aussie Dream: A Truck, a Family, and No Plan B

Of all the characters who rolled through the frame on day two, perhaps none embodied the spirit of the road more completely than Michael — a man who had flown from Australia with his wife and daughter to drive a vintage Ford truck he had never seen in person from Indiana to California.

Michael had reached out months earlier, heard about the Power Tour, and decided he was going to do it. He found the truck on Facebook Marketplace, had a friend of a friend in California inspect it, ran a vehicle history report, liked what he saw, and had it shipped to Muncie, Indiana. A highly optioned truck by any standard — featuring trim levels and features that were never available in Australia — it arrived with its racetrack molding intact and its patina wearing honestly.

Was there a plan B if something went wrong? No. There was not. The family was all in.

Roadside Wrenching and Route 66 Reality

Power Tour is not a show. It’s a drive. And drives, especially in older vehicles, involve maintenance. The crew paused roadside to reconnect a vacuum advance, tune the carburetor, top off the oil, and apply Rain-X to the windshield in anticipation of more showers. A wheel well liner that had come loose and begun slapping against the tire was zip-tied back into place with the kind of calm efficiency that only comes from experience.

These moments — unplanned, unglamorous, and entirely real — are as much a part of the Route 66 experience as any diner or roadside attraction.

Rantoul: Passes Stamped, Parking Lots Alive

By the time the convoy reached Rantoul, the day two stamp was earned. The vendor midway, the stage, the participant parking — all of it carried the low hum of a community that needs no introduction among its own members.

In the hotel parking lots that evening, the cars kept coming. A beautifully preserved Ford Country Squire nine-passenger wagon — original paint, original wood paneling, original roof rack, factory air and power everything — held court alongside a ratrod pickup running a Cummins 4BT diesel. A Crown Victoria-based street rod on a four-link with coilovers and a 302 drew quiet admiration. Blake Stoner’s Godzilla-powered Bronco, built on an RS4 chassis with Mickey Thompson Baja Legend tires, sat patiently waiting for its owner to return from dinner.

The night wound down slowly, the way good nights on the road do — conversations tapering off, engines cooling, the promise of another day and another stretch of the Mother Road waiting just a few hours away.

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