After a punishing seven-hour ride, Australian motorcyclist Christine Fisher Keeble rolled into the Windy City on Sunday, joining a growing fleet of Indian motorcycles gathered at the Best Western Plus for the start of a major Route 66 group ride.

The scene at the hotel was electric with anticipation. Dozens of bikes filled the lot as more continued to arrive, signaling the scale of the journey ahead. Keeble, known as The Creative Cruiser, inspected the iconic Route 66 starting signs — the sticker-covered original and the more tourist-oriented one at the pier — while plotting an early morning visit to avoid the crowds.

The evening brought camaraderie. After checking into a $130 room, the group headed out for pizza, with Keeble opting to ride pillion rather than mount her bike again after the long day. The Chicago chapter of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) hosted dinner, where Keeble hitched a memorable ride back to the hotel on a Can-Am Spyder, expressing both excitement and respect for the three-wheeled machine.

The real adventure began before dawn the next morning. Bundled against the chill, Keeble and fellow riders gathered at the Indian dealership for a sunrise ride to the Adler Planetarium. The group caught a stunning view of the Chicago skyline reflecting in the early light over the water. A barefoot rider named Ed drew attention, while the historic Wrigley Field provided another stop steeped in baseball and movie lore, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Heat.

Back at the dealership, Keeble introduced an Australian classic to the American riders: Vegemite. With crackers at the ready, she conducted tastings that quickly turned into entertainment. Reactions ranged from delight to polite endurance. Heather from the previous night’s Spyder ride went first, describing it as “different” but manageable. Others compared it to salty pepperoni, soy sauce, or even “roadkill raccoon leg,” while a few, like Bob from DC Customs — a self-described fussy eater — found it challenging. By the end, Keeble claimed a high success rate, with many riders returning for seconds and praising the savory spread when paired properly with butter.

The ride south on Route 66 proper offered classic American roadside sights. The group paused at a fuel station featuring the original Blues Brothers car before reaching Wilmington’s Gemini Giant, a towering retro statue relocated from a former drive-in. In Pontiac, an old-school Route 66 town complete with murals, the riders soaked in the nostalgic atmosphere. This year marks the centennial of Route 66, adding extra significance to the journey.

Not everything went smoothly. A fuel overflow at a stop flooded Keeble’s Indian, forcing her to nurse the bike through the gears for over an hour to burn off the excess. Later, fatigue set in hard — she experienced multiple micro-sleeps on the bike, a dangerous reminder of the ride’s demands when traveling in a group.

By evening, the riders reached Motorheads Bar and Grill before Keeble pushed on to the Red Roof Inn in Troy, Illinois — her most affordable and surprisingly comfortable stay of the trip so far. Exhausted but undeterred, she reflected on the day’s mix of beauty, challenges, and connection.

Keeble’s Route 66 crossing, aboard her customized Indian, promises more stories across eight states, from Illinois through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and finally to Santa Monica, California.

As both Indian Motorcycles and the United States celebrate major anniversaries, this ride captures the enduring spirit of the open road.

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