On a bright April morning, a full-time traveler wrapped up another Quartzsite season and pointed north on US-95, marking the official beginning of her Route 66 travel year. Sally Forth!, with her small dog Kit riding shotgun, she traded the desert boondocking crowds for open road, planning a more deliberate pace filled with deeper exploration, side trips, and the simple joy of discovery along America’s most iconic highway.

The day’s route mixed familiar stretches with fresh anticipation. Heavy winds were forecast for Kingman, the day’s endpoint, but Sally Forth! welcomed the challenge as part of the journey. “Come on along,” she invited viewers in her signature style.

“Let’s see where we end up today.” The plan allowed for deviations from the classic alignment, emphasizing time to linger rather than rush.

Parker and the Colorado River Corridor

The drive first passed through Parker, Arizona, where familiar landmarks appeared: the Chevrolet dealer, Running Man fuel stations showing $4.30 regular, and the Blue Water Casino on the Colorado River. Parker serves as a practical stop for many RVers, offering Walmart and Safeway resupply options, plus free overnight parking at the casino parking lot (though notoriously unlevel). Sally Forth! noted that while she often pushes on to Yuma for bigger-box stores like Sam’s Club, Parker’s proximity makes it convenient.

Memories surfaced of past visits with a former partner, including explorations to Parker Dam and holiday dinners at the casino. The landscape shifted dramatically in just a few miles, revealing the striking colors of rising hills beside the Colorado River—a view Sally Forth! clearly savored. Friends often camp along this stretch, and she hinted she may join them in future seasons.

Lake Havasu and Roadside Practicalities

Continuing north, the journey reached the outskirts of Lake Havasu, home of the relocated London Bridge. The town has grown over the years, sprawling with new shopping centers, a Home Depot, PetSmart, and other amenities that make it viable for longer winter stays. After a lengthy resupply at Walmart—including careful repackaging of produce to minimize waste—Sally Forth! handled a frustrating T-Mobile billing issue (a returned router the company claimed never arrived) before resuming the drive.

Fuel prices hovered around $4.14–$4.30, prompting reflections on pacing travel to ease the sting at the pump during summer months. Intentions for the season included grabbing a fresh Route 66 passport book for stamps and stickers, a commitment to finishing documentation from prior trips, and seeking epic camping spots mixed with occasional “tar docking” (parking lot stays).

Joining Historic Route 66

The route eventually merged onto I-40 eastbound before Sally Forth! deliberately exited to catch the first stretches of historic Route 66 near Kingman. “If you’ve seen one freeway, you’ve seen them all,” she quipped, preferring the original alignments whenever possible. Early signs for Oatman appeared (wisely bypassed due to narrow, steep roads unsuitable for larger rigs), followed by South Railroad Frontage Road and the first satisfying pieces of the Mother Road.

Roadside details evoked nostalgia: vintage-style gas stations, salvage yards with yellow buses perched on signs, and the layered history of alignments from the 1920s through the 1980s. Sally Forth! reflected on the Dust Bowl era—families heading west with everything they owned, facing uncertainty in California—and the highway’s evolution into “America’s Road” in the mid-20th century. Dramatic desert vistas, railroad tracks running parallel, and dropping temperatures (down to the mid-70s) added to the experience as Kingman’s city limits appeared.

Arrival in Kingman and Evening at the Distillery

Kingman welcomed Sally Forth! with classic Route 66 Americana: vintage motels like the Ramblin’ Rose and Joshua Tree, the Mojave Museum, a historic railroad station, and the oversized Route 66 sign perfect for photo ops. Veterans’ flags flew along poles, and the town’s layout required some backtracking—a pattern Sally Forth! embraced for fuller exploration over the next couple of days. Plans included a Planet Fitness workout, visitor center stop, and eventual time at Hualapai Mountain Park.

The overnight destination was the Desert Diamond Distillery near the airport, a site with personal history: a 2011 visit with her ex during a distillery class, shortly after buying their travel trailer. That connection, combined with a satisfying spaghetti Bolognese dinner and souvenir shot glass, closed the loop on the day. Back at the RV, Kit’s enthusiastic greeting capped the evening.

Looking Ahead on the Mother Road

This first leg was deliberately low-key—practical driving, resupply, and re-entry into travel mode—but set the tone for a season of intentional pacing. Sally Forth! aims to stay roughly two to three weeks behind real time in her video releases, balancing safety (avoiding real-time location sharing) with sustainable editing schedules and buffer for rest or spontaneity.

As the sun set on Day One in Kingman, the promise of upcoming highlights—Painted Desert, Petrified Forest, Grand Canyon, and longer stretches of unbroken Route 66 through Arizona—hung in the air. For Route 66 enthusiasts, the message was clear: the Mother Road rewards those who slow down, notice the details, and embrace both its history and its living present.

The journey is just beginning.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.