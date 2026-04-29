The conversation between Jim Hinckley and photographer David Schwartz offers a compelling window into the living, breathing culture of Route 66—an American icon that continues to evolve nearly a century after its creation. More than just a highway, Route 66 represents a unique blend of history, storytelling, and human connection that stretches across eight states and countless communities.

At the center of the discussion is Schwartz’s remarkable achievement: his photography has been selected for a United States Postal Service stamp series commemorating Route 66’s centennial. For Schwartz, this honor is not just a personal milestone after more than 20 years documenting the road—it’s an opportunity to introduce Route 66 to a broader audience.

By placing these images into everyday circulation, the stamps serve as an invitation, encouraging people to rediscover the open road and support the small businesses that define it.

The interview highlights how Route 66 continues to inspire creativity across multiple mediums. Schwartz’s work, described as both artistic and deeply authentic, captures not only the physical landmarks of the road but also its emotional essence. This aligns with the broader legacy of Route 66 as a cultural touchstone, influencing literature, photography, and travel narratives for generations.

His upcoming gallery exhibitions in places like Springfield, Illinois, and Galena, Kansas, aim to bring that storytelling to life in physical spaces, allowing audiences to engage with the road through a visual journey.

But the conversation goes beyond accolades and exhibitions. It delves into the heartbeat of Route 66: its people. Hinckley describes the road as a “linear community,” a place where relationships and shared experiences matter as much as the destinations themselves.

This idea reflects a broader truth about Route 66’s enduring appeal—it is not frozen in time but constantly evolving through the individuals who live, work, and travel along it. From local business owners to international tourists, everyone contributes to the ongoing narrative.

One of the most vivid examples of this living culture is the annual Route 66 Fun Run in Arizona. Described as a “two-and-a-half-day block party,” the event transforms sections of the historic highway into a vibrant celebration of automotive history and community spirit.

Hundreds of vehicles—from early 20th-century classics to modern cars—fill the road, recreating the sense of movement and excitement that once defined America’s Main Street. Events like the Fun Run illustrate how Route 66 continues to bridge past and present, blending nostalgia with contemporary enthusiasm.

The interview also captures the spontaneous, almost mystical quality of life on Route 66. Schwartz shares stories of serendipitous photographic moments—instances where timing, light, and circumstance align in ways that cannot be planned. These experiences echo a larger sentiment often associated with the road: that it has a way of giving back to those who travel it. Whether through unexpected encounters or moments of creative inspiration, Route 66 offers something intangible yet deeply meaningful.

Equally important is the role of preservation and revitalization. Across the route, individuals and communities are investing time and energy into restoring historic buildings, creating new attractions, and reimagining old spaces.

From renovated gas stations to repurposed diners and art installations, these efforts demonstrate how Route 66 remains a catalyst for economic development and cultural renewal. The road’s legacy is not just being preserved—it is being actively expanded.

Ultimately, the conversation underscores a simple but powerful idea: Route 66 is more than a road—it is an experience. Unlike history confined to museums, it is something people can step into, explore, and become part of. This accessibility is what sets it apart and ensures its continued relevance.

As Schwartz notes, photography can draw people in, but the true magic happens when they embark on the journey themselves.

In the end, Schwartz’s stamp series and photographic work serve as both tribute and invitation. They honor the past while encouraging future generations to engage with the road in their own way. As Route 66 approaches its centennial, it stands not as a relic of a bygone era, but as a dynamic symbol of American resilience, creativity, and connection—still inspiring travelers to chase the horizon, one mile at a time.

Click here for Jim Hinckley’s website

Click here for David Schwartz’s website

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