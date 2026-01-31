If you’re truly looking to “get your kicks on Route 66,” this year offers a once-in-a-century reason to make that happen.

Route 66, one of America’s first commissioned highways also known as “The Mother Road,” celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

The original Route 66 connected Chicago to Los Angeles, stretching more than 2,500 miles across eight U.S. states, including a key stretch through the St. Louis region.

To celebrate its lasting legacy on travel, commerce and American culture, Route 66 centennial events are planned all across the country. Many events are scheduled around St. Louis in the upcoming weeks and months ahead.

From classic car shows to historical exhibits and community festivals, here’s a look at what’s planned in the St. Louis region:

Route 66 100th Anniversary Festival

Location: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard)

Dates: April 30 to May 5, 2026

A full week of events exploring Route 66 history, everything from the stunning natural scenery and quirky roadside attractions in both winding rural towns and big cities. There will be concerts, classic car displays, a 6.6-mile bike ride, documentary screenings, presentations and family activities. Guests will also have a chance to design their own Route 66-inspired cardboard car for a drive-in movie night.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration

Location: Springfield, Missouri (Various locations)

Dates: April 30 to May 3, 2026

For those interested in a three-hour road trip from St. Louis, the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration will be held in Springfield, Missouri. The celebration includes a variety of family-friendly activities, events and celebrity guest appearances. Some of the events include:

Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade

Route 66 Queen’s Gate Sculpture Dedication

Red, White & Bridge Bash

Route 66-themed ArtsFest

Public appearances by acclaimed St. Louis-raised actor John Goodman

Musical guests from Rascal Flatts, Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Little Big Town

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Route 66 Cars and Guitar Festival

Location: Downtown Kirkwood (130 Jefferson Avenue)

Date: June 6, 2026

Now in its eighth year, this annual festival will also celebrate the Route 66 centennial. The event honors the St. Louis region’s rich music and transportation history. The free outdoor festival features classic cars, live music, local food, and family fun in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Maplewood Route 66 Celebration

Location: Downtown Maplewood (7200-7300 Manchester Road)

Date: September 26, 2026

An afternoon of nostalgic charm and old-fashioned fun. The event includes a “Vintage Row” featuring retro vendors and throwback finds, a classic car show. live music food and drinks. There will be family-friendly activities and opportunities to shop at Maplewood’s local businesses as well.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Edwardsville Route 66 Festival

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois – City Park (101 S. Buchanan Street)

Date: June 13, 2026

A morning-to-night festival that celebrates Route 66 history and southern Illinois’ highway connections to St. Louis. Festivities include a classic car show and cruise, trolley rides, a 10K walk/run, live music, food and drink vendors and a kids zone. Nearby the festival are also a Route 66-inpsired Postcard Mural, Shield Monument and West End Service Station for photo opportunities.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Show Me 66: Main Street Through St. Louis

Location: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E Monroe Avenue)

Date: February 8, 2026

A special event celebrating the history, culture, and enduring spirit of Route 66. The event includes a curated conversation with Route 66 documentary film director Andrew Wanko, who will share a documentary “director’s cut” presentation. The afternoon will also include live music with sounds and rhythms that define Route 66.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Roads, Rivers, Rooms and Reels

Location: The National Museum of Transportation (2933 Barrett Station Road)

Dates: Begins March 14, 2026 (Open during museum hours)

A special exhibit celebrating the stories, memories, and modes of travel that shaped America’s most iconic highway and the communities connected to it. Visitors will experience a stunning 26-foot model of the S.S. Admiral, a riverboat restored by skilled craftsmen that once defined river travel and Midwest entertainment. The exhibit will also spotlight the beloved ’66’ Park-In Theatre on Watson Road in St. Louis County, a treasured symbol of drive-in movie culture. Requires museum admission.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Neon Museum of St. Louis

Location: Neon Museum of St. Louis (3537 Chouteau Avenue)

Dates: Open on the 2nd and 4th weeks of the month on Wednesdays and Saturdays (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

A massive display of Route 66-inspired neon signs. The signs offer a glimpse into art, science and history that serves as a vibrant symbol of St. Louis culture, combining “classic neon signs with contemporary neon art.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Missouri Route 66 Beef Trail

Locations: Various spots in Missouri

Dates: Observed from February 1 to September 30, 2026

A state initiative that celebrates Route 66’s centennial with premium beef specials at 10 restaurants and diners. In the St. Louis region (or in close proximity) the following restaurants are participating:

Red Cedar Inn (Pacific, Mo.)

Muddy Banks Brewery (Sullivan, Mo.)

Skippy’s (Leasburg, Mo.)

Missouri Hick (Cuba, Mo.)

Public House Brewery (St. James, Mo.)

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Rolla’s Route 66 Summerfest

Location: Downtown Rolla (901 N. Elm St.)

Dates: June 4-6, 2026

A three-day celebration that include live music, classic car shows, food, drinks and family-friendly activities. The opening night will consist of a motorcycle ride on Route 66 from St. James to Rolla, along with a dog show and a movie under the stars.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Route 66 Rewind

Location: Powell Symphony Hall (718 N. Grand Boulevard)

Date: May 30, 2026 (7:30 p.m.)

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra teams up with the Doo Wop Project to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial with a “performance of vintage soul, seamless harmonies and iconic sounds that shaped American music.”

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Cruising Route 66

Locations: Various spots in St. Louis, Missouri

Dates: Anytime

Explore St. Louis has organized a list that can serve as a self-guided tour of St. Louis’ Route 66 history and “roadside treasures.” It recommends stops at the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, Crown Candy Kitchen, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard and more local attractions.

For more information, CLICK HERE.