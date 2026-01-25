The Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration is coming up in a few months in Springfield to celebrate 100 years of the historic highway.

According to the Route 66 Kickoff website, the celebration will be held between Thursday, April 30, and Sunday, May 3, in Springfield.

Events will include a Telegraph Ball, landmark dedications, classic cars, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Bash, art and history events and live entertainment, the website states.

A source tells Ozarks First that award-winning actor and Missouri State University alumnus John Goodman will be hosting a kickoff concert planned at Great Southern Bank Arena as part of the Centennial celebration. A major music act for that concert is expected to be announced this week.

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