The West Central Neighborhood Alliance (WCNA) has rolled out the Mother Road Business Curb Appeal Program, a community-driven effort to give historic Route 66 businesses in Springfield, Missouri, a fresh, welcoming look just in time for the upcoming National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration in 2026.

Springfield proudly holds the title of the Birthplace of Route 66. On April 30, 1926, a telegram sent from the Colonial Hotel (now the site of a parking lot near the Gillioz Theatre) by local businessman John T. Woodruff and highway officials proposed naming the new Chicago-to-Los Angeles highway “U.S. 66.”

The catchy number was approved, marking the official birth of the iconic “Mother Road” on November 11, 1926. Exactly 100 years later, Springfield will host the national kickoff event from April 29 to May 3, 2026, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond with a lineup of festivities, including a headline concert featuring Little Big Town at Great Southern Bank Arena on the Missouri State University campus on April 30—the precise anniversary of that historic telegram.

The WCNA’s new program targets businesses along the historic Route 66 corridor in the West Central neighborhood, specifically the stretch between Kimbrough Avenue and Kansas Expressway. This area includes the original site where the road’s name was first proposed, making it a focal point for centennial celebrations.

Businesses can apply for up to $500 in matching reimbursement funds to cover approved exterior enhancements that improve curb appeal and celebrate the Route 66 legacy. Eligible improvements include:

Painting storefronts

Installing or updating signage

Adding murals

Landscaping projects

Creating special Route 66-themed displays or decorations

The initiative aims to boost visual appeal, support local entrepreneurs, and create a vibrant, inviting atmosphere for the expected influx of visitors. “Our purpose is to unite neighbors and support the entrepreneurs who keep the spirit of Route 66 alive,” a WCNA spokesperson stated. “We are excited to help make our historic neighborhood a great place to live, work, and play as we celebrate the centennial.”

Applications became available starting February 20, 2026. Submissions received by March 1, 2026, will receive priority review to ensure projects can be completed ahead of the April 30 kickoff.

To apply or request details, contact the WCNA at 417-569-8866 or email rew1215@yahoo.com.

Participating businesses will also earn an invitation to a Mother Road Block Party, part of the broader 2026 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival activities surrounding the national centennial events.

This grassroots program complements larger efforts by the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission and national partners, including preservation grants, sponsorships, and statewide incentives to highlight Route 66’s enduring legacy of adventure, freedom, and Americana. By refreshing storefronts and adding thematic flair, the curb appeal grants help position the West Central neighborhood as a lively gateway to Springfield’s once-in-a-century celebration.

For the full centennial schedule, check official sites like route66kickoff.com, celebratemo66.com, or route66centennial.org. Eligible business owners along this historic stretch are encouraged to apply soon—let’s get the Mother Road looking its best for the big 100th anniversary.