There’s a famous episode of The Twilight Zone, “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” in which a quiet street of neighbors starts to turn on one another. The real monsters aren’t what the neighbors were afraid of. They are the neighbors.

Halloween has taught us what a monster is supposed to look like. Vampires, werewolves, ghosts, mummies, and Frankenstein’s creature came to us through old folklore, black-and-white movies, roadside attractions, and the candy aisle.

Route 66 has its share. Earlier in this series we visited a witch’s grave in Galena, a mysterious light near the Oklahoma line, and a giant bird in Lawndale. But some of the scariest moments along the highway have no monster in them at all. Here are three that happened in real life.

Galena, Kansas, 1935

What’s Documented: The National Park Service says that in the spring of 1935, the Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers struck the Eagle-Picher lead smelter. On June 28, several hundred strikers gathered near the smelter, throwing rocks and threatening to shoot “scab” workers going in or out. Cars were overturned, all traffic on Route 66 was stopped, and twelve men were hurt. The NPS says protests and sporadic violence, including the dynamiting of gas lines feeding the smelter, continued for years. According to Legends of America, the owners answered the strike by replacing the strikers with workers in a company-run “Blue Card Union.”

Lost in the Fog: Accounts differ on how the state answered. Wikivoyage and Joplin MO Life say the Kansas National Guard was called in and traffic was rerouted. Legends of America goes further and says Governor Alf Landon declared martial law in Galena. The National Park Service’s own account mentions neither the Guard nor martial law, and we haven’t yet found the declaration itself. Legends of America also says the crowd fired bullets, while the NPS describes rocks and threats.

Pure Local Legend: There is no ghost story attached to the 1935 strike that we could find. Galena’s legends run to a witch’s grave, not a smelter riot.

Picher, Oklahoma

What’s Documented: According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Picher grew up around a lead-and-zinc ore discovery in 1913, incorporated in 1918, and had 1,640 people in 2000. In 1983 the area joined the EPA’s Superfund list. The EPA later determined the town was dangerous to live in because mine shafts might collapse, evacuated it, and completed a buyout of residents in June 2009. The state cancelled Picher’s incorporation on September 1, 2009, and the census counted 20 people within its old boundaries. Along the way, according to a local TV station’s timeline, cleanup crews scraped contaminated soil from public areas and children were tested for lead, but dust blowing off the mine waste, called chat, recontaminated the cleaned areas.

Lost in the Fog: Sources disagree on how many children had elevated lead levels. A 1994 study found 34 percent, according to Wikipedia, while one travel site says 63 percent. They also disagree on when relocation began (a 2004 state trust for families with children, or a 2006 federal buyout) and on how many homes a 2008 tornado destroyed, which is given as more than 100 in one source and more than 160 in another.

Pure Local Legend: Picher’s nickname is “America’s most toxic ghost town.” The stories people tell about it include kids riding their bikes up the chat piles and parents filling sandboxes with chat. Visitors now find boarded-up windows and “Keep Out” signs.

Times Beach, Missouri

What’s Documented: The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the town of Times Beach, on the Meramec River along Route 66, hired a hauler to spray its roads with waste oil for dust control in the early-to-mid 1970s. The oil contained dioxin. After EPA testing and a December 1982 flood, officials announced on December 23, 1982, that the soil was dangerous, and a federal and state buyout followed. The town was disincorporated in 1985, an incinerator cleaned the soil in 1996 and 1997, and the site opened as Route 66 State Park in October 1999.

Lost in the Fog: Sources give different spray years, from 1971 to 1972–76, and different dioxin levels. The state says under 1 to 127 parts per billion, while another source says 100 to 300. In 1991, a top CDC official said he believed the agency had overreacted by evacuating the town, according to EBSCO.

Pure Local Legend: We found no ghost stories here either. What exists is the “ghost town” label, and one eerie detail from St. Louis Public Radio: the town’s homes, businesses, and churches were buried in a “town mound” at the park.

None of these stories needs a ghost or a monster. Each started with a decision, and each was followed by a bigger decision made to answer the last one. A labor fight grew until a highway was shut down. The waste of a mining boom became playground sand. A fix for dust became a poison. The legends still speak of toxic towns, closed highways, and buried streets because those monsters were real.

Just like the famous episode of The Twilight Zone, Route 66 isn't immune to mob mentality either, proving that the real monsters are sometimes us.

Day 16 of 31: — When the Monster Is Us — Three Route 66 Stories Scarier Than Fiction

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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