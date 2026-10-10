Galena, Kansas, has been shrinking since its lead-mining heyday, down to about 2,800 people as of 2025. But the old mining town has a story that outlives its boom: somewhere in the back of Oak Hill Cemetery, the legend says, lies the grave of a witch. And if you believe the stories, she’s still awake at 3:33 a.m.

What’s Documented: Honestly, not much, and that’s part of the story. Oak Hill Cemetery is a real cemetery in Galena. The legend itself is well documented as a legend: TravelKS, the Kansas tourism site, includes the Witch’s Grave on its haunted Kansas road trip, citing apparitions, voices, and recorded EVPs toward the back of the cemetery around 3:33 a.m.

Haunted-places directories carry the same story, and in 2007 a pair of ghost hunters from Missouri posted a three-part video investigation of two Galena cemeteries. Nobody has produced a name, a date, or a record showing that a witch was ever buried there.

Lost in the Fog: Locals can’t agree on where the witch is. Reader comments on a haunted-places directory insist the “Galena witch” isn’t in Galena at all, but in Quaker Valley Cemetery in nearby Riverton.

Others tie the story to a headstone for a woman named May D. Knotts, which carries a verse common on old headstones: the dead were once like you, and you will follow. A later commenter says a 1904 Galena Republic death notice, which they say is in the Cherokee County Genealogical Historical Society records, lists pneumonia as her cause of death.

We haven’t seen that notice ourselves, and the comments don’t make clear which cemetery holds her stone.

Pure Local Legend: The witch is said to be buried in an unmarked grave near the back of the cemetery, and the stories grow from there. One 2015 commenter described a figure in a long white gown that vanished within seconds, plus footsteps and a dark figure seen in the tree line.

A friend of theirs claimed to wake up with scratches down his back. Another commenter says the birds don’t sing on “her side” of the cemetery. And Galena isn’t the only town with a witch in the back row. The author J.A. Hernandez found a similar rumor about Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas, and Haunted Places lists a witch’s grave in Skiatook, Oklahoma, about 87 miles from Galena.

It seems that wherever there’s a cemetery with a back corner, there’s a good chance there’s a witch.

A note on visiting: Oak Hill is a working cemetery, and one reader comment on the same page, from a relative of people buried there, asks ghost hunters to stop destroying items left at graves. Haunted-place directories ask visitors to respect posted signs, hours, and private property, and so do we.

Day 9 of 31: — The Witch’s Grave Legend in the Hometown of Route 66

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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