“Burn out the day / Burn out the night / I can’t see no reason to put up a fight / I’m living for givin’ the devil his due …” – “Burnin’ For You” – Blue Öyster Cult (1981)

Many have said that there is something strange about Route 66, something that can’t be explained. Writer Michael Hoffman, in 2001, wrote that

In his 2001 book Mysterious America, author and cryptozoologist Loren Coleman, which I noted in my prior article on the Lawndale, Illinois “Thunderbird” encounter of 1977, he notes the prevalence of “devil” names for geographical locations across America, particularly in Middle America and areas adjacent to the Route 66 roadway.

I mention it because within a stone’s throw of Route 66, near Quapaw, Oklahoma, in the far, northeastern portion of the state near the border of Missouri, there is a well-known, unexplained phenomenon known by various names, but most commonly called “The Spook Light.”

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

Coleman writes in Mysterious America, in the chapter “Devil Names and Fortean Places,” that “(w)hen Western Europeans landed in the New World and began spreading across what was later to become America, they discovered what the Amerindians already knew … there were some strange places in this new land. Certain locations were ‘strange’ because the early explorers and settlers would see, hear, smell or feel strange things – weird globes of light, eerie screechings, sickening sweet odors, cold drafts of ari as well as unknown aerial phenomena, mystery animals and other ‘inexplicables.’

Adds Coleman: “The (place) names can take many forms., but I have long noticed an American historical acknowledgement of Forteana-ridden place by the use of the word ‘devil’ in the naming of these locations.

And the diabolical area where Route 66 crosses northeastern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri is a weirdness magnet, as many have reported over the decades.

GETTING TO THE SPOOK LIGHT

Interestingly, as you travel north on Missouri Highway 43, out of the town of Seneca, drive to Iris Road and turn west a mile or so, passing Happy Jack’s Tavern to Stateline Road.

Then, a mile or so north of that location, you will reach the intersection of E 50 Road, on the Oklahoma side of the stateline. This is also known as “Spook Light Road” or “Devil’s Promenade,” which heads west to present-day Interstate 44 (Will Rogers Turnpike), and neighboring Route 66.

Yes. Devil’s Promenade.

In what is known as “Fortean geography,” or geographical place names linked to Fortean phenomena (named after Charles Fort, who studied unexplained phenomena, until his death in 1932) or phenomena that involves unexplained phenomena, UFOs or cryptids – and related high strangeness – “devil” is often attached to places that are unsettling, strange or seemingly uncanny or potentially dangerous.

It was as far back as 1836, that Native Americans, forced on the “Trail of Tears” to Indian Territory (present-day Oklahoma) who first reported seeing the strange, dancing orb of light on the trail that became Spook Light Road aka Devil’s Promenade.

Since that time, up to present day, people have parked on the road and witnessed the Spook Light. In fact, in 1946, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investigated the Spook Light, only to report it could not be explained.

Because the nearby community of Hornet, Missouri is where people would gather, before venturing into the mysterious night in hopes of witnessing the Spook Light, one of the common names is the “Hornet Spook Light.” For a long time, until the early 2000’s, a Spook Light museum was in operation.

But what is it?

Some popular local stories attribute the light to the ghost of a searching miner. Others suggest it is the spirits of tragic young Quapaw lovers. Another, a headless Osage chief. Some even suggested people were seeing lights from cars traveling on Route 66 – or, later – I-44.

It was unsettling enough to get “devil” attached to it, in the form of the Devil’s Promenade, a name that remains today.

PERSONAL ENCOUNTER

On March 31, 1995, myself, along with six friends at John Brown University, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, drove up to Spook Light Road in hopes of seeing the peculiar orb of light in the darkness. And, shockingly, we did – briefly – see the light darting around, not unlike the famous Marfa Lights that are in the desert of West Texas.

In fact, I was so taken with this strange light that I incorporated that 1995 encounter with the Spook Light in my 2023 book Talbot Finch and The Stilwell Enigma, which I wrote for my MFA graduate thesis at Oklahoma City University, where I now teach journalism and marketing.

A theory I developed in the story involved several years of research along the 94th meridian – or 94th parallel of longitude – which runs north-to-south through the area where the Spook Light is seen. This same line of longitude seems to attract all sorts of odd and strange phenomena, and where it passes through is the area around Miami, Oklahoma, Galena, Kansas and Joplin, Missouri, all along Route 66 – which is why another name for the Spook Light is the “Tri-State Spook Light.”

More recently – last weekend, in fact – I was in the Ozarks region for a college homecoming gathering at John Brown University. With some extra time on my hands, I buzzed up to Spook Light Road – the Devil’s Promenade. I had not been there since August 21, 2017, during a solar eclipse. At the time, writing for my news and entertainment website Red Dirt Report, in an article titled “Solar eclipses and spook lights,” I reiterated that after my first visit to the Devil’s Promenade on March 31, 1995, “I saw the Spook Light dancing around above the road, at a distance. I was a believer after that.”

DEEP IN THE DEVIL’S DEN

In his 1880 book Legends of the Ozarks, by James William Buel, the author highlights a location called The Devil’s Cave or The Devil’s Lake or Devil’s Den (the latter name also being the name of a state park which has a long history of strange activity, in northwest Arkansas) which is in Webster County, Missouri, a dozen or so miles from Route 66.

Describing the strange “lake” on the top of a hill, Devil’s Den is “dead.”

“No living thing has been discovered in them. No blade of grass nor shrub, nor spring of moss can be found in the smooth rock of the lake, but no cedar gorws within a score of miles” even though cedar logs were found in the vicinity of the allegedly diabolical place.

“A substance like sperm, that will burn like a candle, is gathered from the surface of the lake, which probably with the wild and weird appearance of the vicinity suggested to the superstitious that it was the devil’s bathing pool.”

A wild interpretation.

And in a 2015 article on Devil’s Den, located near the Webster County town of Fordland, Ozarks historian Kaitlyn McConnell, a Webster County native and operator of the fantastic Ozarks cultural website OzarksAlive.com, wrote the following: “No one knows for sure when or why Devil’s Den came to be, although some old-timers tied its creation to an earthquake along the New Madrid Fault Line in the 1800s. A 1934 article in The Marshfield Mail says that “the Devil’s Den is probably the result of a cataclysm in the earth’s surface caused by the caving in of a limestone cavern, a network of which underlays the whole Ozark region.”

There will be more on the Spook Light and other related spooky phenomena here at Spook 66 in coming days and weeks. Stay tuned!

Day 7 of 31: The Tri-State Spook Light — Route 66’s Most Famous Unexplained Light

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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