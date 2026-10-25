Andrew W. Griffin / Stroll Magazine

With Halloween rapidly approaching, friends and neighbors here in Heritage Hills and Mesta Park eagerly decorate their homes in anticipation of the spooky, autumn holiday on October 31st.

And with all of the harvest-themed decorations – and some far scarier – thoughts turn to ghosts and the unknown.

And no home in the neighborhood looms larger than the historic Overholser Mansion, which has been owned by the Oklahoma Historical Society since 1972 and overseen by Preservation Oklahoma since 2003. It was sold by the Overholser’s son-in-law, David Jay Perry.

Over the decades, the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion at 405 NW 15th Street, has held tours of the stately home. And there have also been ghost tours as well, which is of interest to Route 66 enthusiasts, as the mansion is in an historic neighborhood which borders Route 66’s former path through Oklahoma City.

And while the mansion is closed, due to extensive renovations which are expected to last well into 2027, this reporter wants to share some of the story I wrote about Overholser Mansion for Stroll magazine back in the fall of 2023.

Andrew W. Griffin / Stroll Magazine

From Stroll magazine October 2023 / By Andrew W. Griffin

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Recently, Stroll visited with the Overholser Mansion’s longtime caretaker, Lisa Escalon, and Chantry Banks, executive director of Preservation Oklahoma.

Both individuals have been working at the mansion long enough to become familiar with its quirks, ranging from strange sounds to the appearances of ghosts in the home.

A little over a decade after Henry Overholser moved to Oklahoma City, as part of the 1889 Land Run, he had his mansion created from materials shipped here from his home state of Ohio in 1903, and leading to the distinct designation of being the first mansion built in Oklahoma City.

Escalon was quite at ease as she spoke about the Overholser family and the alleged apparitions connected to the family that have haunted its rooms and halls for many years.

The rumors of “a face in the window” are actually true, she said, noting that a neighborhood security officer asked if someone was in the house.

“But it was closed,” she said. A spectral resident keeping an eye on the neighborhood?

Because of the deep interest in ghosts and hauntings at the 120-year old, three-story home, it is open to the public – for one month – after hours.

“So every October we do ‘History and Haunts,’ it’s one of the biggest fundraisers that we do,” Banks said.

Indeed. Over the course of three weekends in October, visitors will get a “rare glimpse inside the Overholser Mansion after dark.” Tickets go fast, having gone on sale in early September. Only 30 visitors are allowed per tour, which is from 6 to 8 p.m. for $25 per person. The dates are October 7th and 14th and the weekend of the 27-29th.

. “The house gets really active during October,” Banks said.

Andrew W. Griffin / Stroll Magazine

“It’s active all the time, paranormally speaking,” Banks said. “But especially during October when we have paranormal investigators join us for History and Haunts.”

Third Eye Paranormal “set up on the third floor and they play all the evidence they have gathered over the year to our guests,” Banks said, noting that the paranormal investigators are recording and researching the Overholser hauntings multiple times over the year.

So, is the ghosts of Henry and Anna Overholser? Their only child, Henry Ione? Are there really ghosts here?

“It depends upon your level of believability, right?” he added. “I started here as a skeptic. I love to be spooked but also total skeptic. My first year of History and Haunts we were closing down and turning off lights and I was on the second floor and I saw a lamp on the other side of the room and I said aloud, ‘Sure would be great if somebody turned that lamp off and it immediately went off. So, is that paranormal activity or is it terrible 1903-era wiring? You know what, it’s whatever you choose to believe.”

Banks said since then – he has been at the Overholser for three years – he has had numerous paranormal experiences, as had Escalon, who has “had numerable encounters.”

“We’re on a first-name basis,” Escalon said, with a chuckle, regarding the spirits here, one of which followed her home one night.

Andrew W. Griffin / Stroll Magazine

When Escalon took this writer to an upper floor, she showed a baby buggy once belonging to the Overholser’s daughter. As an attempt was made to take a photo of the unsettling buggy, the camera in the phone briefly malfunctioned. Escalon laughed knowingly, saying unusual events like that are not rare.

And then she pointed to a baby-sized footprint on the metal base of the pole holding the rope between the corner where the buggy was and the rest of the room.

Escalon said the print showed up one morning, in the dust on the metal base and has never disappeared, despite the passage of time. It was as if dust would not settle on the unsettling footprint.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to chilling tales and physical evidence left behind by the spirit world.

Just another day at the Overholser Mansion.

Andrew W. Griffin / Stroll Magazine

--END—

In addition, this reporter also reached out to Oklahoma City metro paranormal writer and investigator Tanya McCoy, whom we highlighted in our October 13, 2026 Route 66 Americana Archive article “Spook 66: Tanya McCoy’s Tour of Route 66’s Ghosts, From Edmond to Sapulpa.” It was in the “Spook 66” special section.

We asked McCoy about any stand-out memories of doing ghost hunting at the Overholser. Here is what she shared:



“While filming for a news station, we audibly heard someone coming towards the kitchen wearing high heel shoes. It was only myself, the reporter, and the camera man in the house at the time.

The first I ever stepped foot inside the home I saw a woman wearing an early 1900s period dresses standing on top of the stairs. We also have contacted a male spirit who resides in the basement believed to have been a former employee. A female maid or nanny has been witnessed in the attic area and I have often seen Mrs O standing out the bay window upstairs staining towards the downtown area.”

For more information on the Henry and Anna Overholser Mansion and when tours will resume, go to overholsermansion.org.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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