Knock, knock. “Room service.” You open the door, and nobody’s there. At the Hotel Monte Vista in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona, that isn’t a prank. It’s a tradition, and it has been going on for decades.

What’s Documented: The Monte Vista stands at 100 N. San Francisco Street, on the corner of Aspen, just off Route 66, according to the hotel’s own history. Flagstaff’s citizens raised the money to build it, broke ground on June 8, 1926, and opened it on New Year’s Day, 1927, just seven weeks after Route 66 itself opened.

It was first called the Community Hotel, and a 12-year-old contest winner picked the name Monte Vista, which means “mountain view.” The hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places. It opened during Prohibition, and one history says its lounge ran a profitable bootlegging operation out of Flagstaff’s most popular speakeasy.

When Hollywood came to Flagstaff to shoot Westerns, the stars stayed here, including John Wayne, who stayed several times while filming.

Lost in the Fog: Everyone has their own guest list. Legends of America adds Bing Crosby, Harry Truman, Jane Russell, Gary Cooper, and Spencer Tracy, while Wikipedia lists Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable, Anthony Hopkins, and Barbara Stanwyck and flags several of those names as needing a citation.

The hotel’s own site calls it the longest publicly held commercial property in Arizona before it was sold to a private investor in the early 1960s, but other sites say “in the history of America.” Even the building’s height varies, with one source saying three floors and another four.

And whether the unlucky women of Room 306 were thrown from a window or a balcony depends on who’s telling it.

Pure Local Legend: The Monte Vista’s star ghost is the Phantom Bellboy. Guests report a knock and a muffled voice announcing room service, and some have seen the figure of a bellboy standing outside Room 210. The hotel says John Wayne met him on a few of his stays and found him friendly.

Housekeepers say they run into his antics all the time. Room 306 has a darker story: in the early 1940s, two women are said to have been killed there and thrown from the third-floor window, and their ghosts are said to be angry at men. We couldn’t find any record of the killings.

There’s also a baby said to cry in the basement, a bank robber said to have bled to death in the cocktail lounge, and a bar manager who said an eerie voice greeted him with a hello whenever he opened up.

The hotel has been featured on a paranormal TV series, and the front desk will book you into Room 210 if it’s open. Rooms 210, 220, 305, and 306 are popular enough that they’re often reserved months ahead.

Day 18 of 31: — The Phantom Bellboy of Room 210 at Flagstaff’s Hotel Monte Vista, Just Off Route 66

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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