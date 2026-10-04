Southwest of Bloomington, Illinois, Route 66 cuts straight through a stand of sugar maples and prairie oak that’s been in the same family since 1824. Funks Grove gets called “Illinois’s only ghost town” in roadside guidebooks and National Natural Landmark writeups alike. Whether that label actually fits is its own small mystery — and it’s not the only strange thing people claim to have seen in those woods.

What’s Documented: Isaac Funk settled the grove in 1824; his family built the Funks Grove Church and cemetery in the 1860s, and began selling maple sirup commercially in 1891 — decades before Route 66 existed.

When the highway came through in November 1926, the sirup business boomed, and it’s still run by Funk descendants today. In the early 1970s, when the planned Interstate 55 route would have cut straight through the family’s timber, the Funks successfully petitioned the state to reroute the highway around the grove instead.

The community itself — a depopulated collection of a historic store, depot, church, and cemetery — has no real population left, which is the basis for the “only ghost town in Illinois” label used by the National Natural Landmark program and multiple Route 66 guides.

Lost in the Fog: Call it a ghost town if you want, but there’s nothing abandoned about the business itself. The seventh generation of Funks is still tapping these same trees, still running the sirup camp, and the operation has grown to include maple candy, mail order, and an online store. “Ghost town” implies nothing’s left; what’s actually left is a family business pushing 135 years, farming roughly 2,000 acres and running cattle on the side.

The label sells well on a Route 66 bucket list — it’s just worth knowing it describes the population, not the place.

Pure Local Legend: In February 2006, a father and son driving along old Route 66 near Funks Grove — Tom Vielhak, 58, and his son Chris, 31 — reported seeing a large, hairy, seven-foot creature standing beside a tree, which let out a deep growl and a rancid smell before running off into the woods.

The report made the rounds in cryptid circles, and Tom Biscardi, founder of a group called Searching for Bigfoot Inc., claimed the area could be home to not one but two of the creatures. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ response was blunt: a spokesman said the agency deals with animals native to Illinois, and Bigfoot isn’t one of them, so there’s never been an official investigation.

Skeptics have also pointed out that the original report placed the sighting on “State Route 66,” which hasn’t existed in Illinois for decades — a detail that muddies an already uncorroborated story further.

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Day 4 of 31: Illinois’s Only Ghost Town on Route 66 — and Maybe a Bigfoot, Too

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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