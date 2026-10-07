A short detour off historic Route 66 — turn east onto Utah Street from old Gravois Avenue, through the Benton Park neighborhood of south St. Louis — sits a Victorian mansion that Life magazine once named one of the most haunted places in America.

The house belonged to the Lemp family, St. Louis beer barons who built one of the country’s first lager breweries. Within a few decades, four of them were dead by their own hand.

What’s Documented: On December 12, 1901, Frederick Lemp — William Lemp Sr.’s favorite son and the heir apparent to the brewery — died of heart failure at 28. His father never recovered from the loss, and on February 13, 1904, William Sr. shot himself in a mansion bedroom.

The family’s decline continued: Elsa Lemp Wright, considered one of the wealthiest women in St. Louis, died by suicide at her own home on Hortense Place in 1920. William “Billy” Lemp Jr. shot himself in his mansion office in 1922, the same building where his father had died eighteen years earlier.

And in 1949, Charles Lemp — the last family member to live in the mansion — shot himself in his bedroom, leaving behind the only suicide note in the family’s history.

In November 1980, Life magazine named the Lemp Mansion one of the most haunted places in America, a designation that’s driven national television coverage and tourism revenue ever since, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s archival reporting.

Lost in the Fog: Elsa’s death gets folded into “the mansion’s suicides” in almost every retelling, but she died at her own home on Hortense Place, not inside the Lemp Mansion itself — only three of the four family suicides actually happened within its walls.

And the exact number Life magazine used has drifted depending on who’s retelling it: the Post-Dispatch’s own archives cite “nine most haunted places,” while plenty of tourism sites now say “ten.”

We couldn’t find an original copy of the 1980 Life article to settle it ourselves, so take either number as secondhand until someone pulls the actual issue.

Pure Local Legend: The mansion’s most persistent legend involves a child the old guard at the house nicknamed — cruelly, by today’s standards — the “Monkey Face Boy,” said to have been William Lemp Jr.’s illegitimate son, born with Down syndrome and kept hidden in the attic his entire life.

A local historian has claimed that a former nanny and chauffeur confirmed the boy’s existence in interviews decades later, and in 1973, renovation crews reportedly found hidden closets built into the attic space. But there’s no actual documentation — no birth record, no mention in the family’s own papers — that this child ever existed at all.

Whether he was real or not, the legend itself reflects how a wealthy family of that era might have treated a disabled relative as a shame to hide rather than a person to care for, which is its own kind of dark history, separate from whether the attic is actually haunted.

Day 6 of 31: The Lemp Mansion — a Short Turn Off Route 66 Into America’s Most Haunted House

From Haunted America’s Facebook Page

The Lemp Mansion in St. Louis is for sale after nearly 50 years with the Pointer family.



The house belonged to the Lemp brewing dynasty, whose brewery covered five city blocks before Prohibition ended it in 1919. Three Lemps took their own lives in the house, two of them in the same room, 18 years apart. The ghost tours are built on that history.



Richard Pointer bought it in 1977 and turned it into a restaurant, inn, and museum. The family says it will keep operating through Dec. 31, 2027, then hand it to new owners. No asking price was announced. Fusion Business Brokers has the listing.



Nothing changes this fall. The Halloween Bash is Oct. 31, the Wednesday Spirits Tour runs at $44, and overnight stays are still booking.



Would you spend a night?

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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