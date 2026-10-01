Day 1 of 31: Al Capone & the Congress Plaza Hotel, Chicago

Route 66 starts in Chicago, at a sign on Adams Street across from the Art Institute. Walk a few blocks south down Michigan Avenue, past the edge of Grant Park, and you hit the Congress Plaza Hotel — a 133-year-old building that Travel + Leisure once named the most haunted place in Illinois. And the guest it’s most associated with checked out of Chicago decades ago, one way or another: Al Capone.

What’s documented: Capone ran Chicago’s bootlegging trade through the 1920s, at the head of what became the Chicago Outfit, at a time when the illegal liquor business was worth billions of dollars a year.

After a 1926 assassination attempt, he had General Motors build him a custom 1928 Cadillac Town Sedan — armor-plated, glass nearly an inch thick, painted to match Chicago police cars so it could slip through traffic unnoticed.

That car survives today and has sold at auction for seven figures. None of that is legend. It’s on record, down to the dealership that sold the car and the mechanic’s son who later said he helped install the armor plating as a boy.

Lost in the Fog: Whether Capone actually stayed at the Congress Plaza is disputed even among people who write about the hotel’s history. Some accounts say he kept a private suite on the 8th floor of the North Tower and ran business out of it on Friday nights. Others — including a deep dive from the Illinois History Journal — say flatly that Capone never stayed there under his own name at all, and that the hotel has simply leaned into the rumor as a marketing tool for a century.

Either way, guests and staff report seeing a heavyset man in an old suit wandering the 8th floor at night, and some say they can hear the clack of wingtip shoes in the hallway.

What’s pure local legend: The claim that Capone personally lobbied to get the Mother Road paved faster so he could move liquor more efficiently. It shows up on more than one Route 66 travel site, but none of them point to a source — no letter, no city record, nothing beyond “it’s rumored.”

Route 66 wasn’t even commissioned until November 1926, well after Capone’s bootlegging operation was already running at scale, which doesn’t rule the story out, but it’s not something anyone has actually documented either.

We’re not going to pretend it’s more than that. Well maybe just a little, for fun on Halloween.

So the honest version of this one is layered: a real gangster, in a real armored car, tied to a real building — with a haunted-hotel legend sitting on top of a residency claim that’s itself disputed, and a paving rumor with no paper trail at all.

Which part you believe is up to you. Which parts you care to share around a Halloween jack-o-lantern is up to you too.

That’s Spook 66 for you — some of it’s fact, some of it’s local legend that’s been repeated so many times it became part of the road’s identity in its own right, and some of it’s straight-up Ripley’s Believe It or Not material.

Spook 66 is a month-long special series uncovering gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

The Pier to Pier Podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.