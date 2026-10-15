On old Route 66 in Amarillo, Texas, a building with a castle-like front and a big sign pointing to the antiques inside has been pulling travelers off the road for a century. It’s called the Natatorium, “The Nat” to the locals. It started as a swimming pool, became a dance hall, and, if you believe the stories, still has a few guests who never left the dance floor.

What’s Documented: The Nat sits at 2705 W. 6th Avenue in the Route 66–Sixth Street Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

It opened in July 1922 as an open-air swimming pool, 36 feet by 101 feet, designed by local architect Guy Carlander, and was enclosed the next year for year-round swimming.

In 1926, J.D. Tucker covered the pool with 10,000 square feet of maple flooring and turned it into a dance hall, with a castle-like front and an entrance to catch Route 66 traffic.

A Texas historical marker says well-known bands traveling the highway often stopped to play. And the pool is still under there: a keyholder told a local TV station the dance floor “hovers” over it.

Lost in the Fog: Everyone has a different guest list. Tommy Dorsey, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Roy Orbison all show up in one telling or another, while the official marker just says “well-known bands.”

Who built the castle front is up for debate, too: the Texas State Historical Association credits Tucker, while several other accounts say new owner Harry Badger added it around 1935. Peak staff is 40 in one place and 52 in another. And the lady in white’s origin story depends on who’s telling it.

Pure Local Legend: The Nat’s most famous ghost is a young woman in a white dress, sometimes seen with a red stain on her bodice. One version says someone spilled red wine on her one night at the dance and she had such a good time she never left. Other tellings say she’s seen screaming in pain, and nobody seems to know where she came from.

There’s also a cold spot at the top of the stairs, near rooms that stories say were once a gambling hall. Employees have reported furniture moved overnight, strange music and singing, and, according to a 2013 interview with the manager, two café workers who watched knives slide across the counter and faucets turn on by themselves.

A barista said he heard a customer at the coffee bar when no one was there, and security cameras supposedly caught two dark silhouettes drifting across the entrance hall. In 1996, an all-night ghost investigation reported cameras that kept shutting off, but audio that picked up a drum solo and a woman singing.

A ghostly couple is said to glide across the dance floor whenever a band plays. And the words “Monty McGee and His Orchestra,” painted on an outside wall and painted over several times since 1942, are said to keep bleeding through.

Today The Nat is an antique mall that still hosts the occasional event, so it’s worth checking its hours before you stop in to look for a dance partner.

Day 13 of 31: The Ghosts Still Dancing at The Nat, Amarillo's Pool-Turned-Ballroom on Route 66

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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