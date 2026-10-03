Downtown Joliet, Illinois sits right on the historic Route 66 alignment, and for a century its grandest building has been the Rialto Square Theatre — a movie palace so over-the-top that Liberace himself reportedly called it “finally, a theater to match my wardrobe.”

These days, the Rialto is just as well known for the performers who, according to generations of staff and visitors, never actually left.

What’s Documented: The Rialto opened May 24, 1926, as a vaudeville and movie palace, built by Chicago architects C.W. and George L. Rapp — the same firm behind several other grand Midwest movie houses — at a cost reported between $1.5 and $2 million.

The inner lobby was modeled after the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, with a rotunda dome inspired by the Pantheon in Rome and one of the largest hand-cut crystal chandeliers in the country.

By the mid-1970s the building was facing possible demolition, until a grassroots campaign led by the Rialto Square Arts Association saved it; it’s now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates as a performing arts venue today.

Lost in the Fog: The Rialto is widely described — including by Legends of America — as having been one of Al Capone’s favorite haunts during the Prohibition era. It’s a claim repeated across nearly every writeup of the building’s history, but none of them point to a specific documented visit, date, or record — it’s the kind of claim that’s been repeated so often it’s treated as fact, without ever being pinned down.

Same goes for the building’s most dramatic ghost story: a couple said to have fallen to their deaths from the balcony sometime in the theater’s past. It shows up in multiple haunted-Illinois roundups with near-identical wording, but no outlet names the couple, a year, or a newspaper account of the deaths actually happening.

Pure Local Legend: The Rialto’s most famous resident spirit is a “Lady in White,” believed by some to be a former actress so attached to the stage she never left — reportedly seen floating through the theater by staff, patrons, and construction workers alike, especially active during the years the building sat closed before its 1980s restoration.

Other accounts add a tap-dancing ghost and, in at least one retelling, a mischievous little boy spirit nicknamed “Colin.” Syfy’s “Ghost Hunters” and the Travel Channel’s “Kindred Spirits” have both filmed investigations there, and the theater runs its own paranormal tours — all of which has helped keep the legend alive, even without anything resembling a documented source behind the ghosts themselves.

Spook 66 is a month-long special series uncovering gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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