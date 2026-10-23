Just north of St. Louis, where the Mississippi runs hard against a submerged ledge of rock, two stone towers rise from the current like something left behind by a forgotten kingdom. Drivers on the modern interstate catch only a glimpse. Walkers and cyclists on the old Chain of Rocks Bridge—once a proud stretch of Route 66—get the full effect. The towers stand in the river a few hundred feet downstream, silent, weathered, and oddly elegant. They look less like industrial infrastructure and more like the ruins of a fairy-tale outpost that somehow survived the flood.

Locals have long called them the castles. The name fits. One is capped by a conical turret. The other carries the cleaner lines of a Renaissance keep. Both were built more than a century ago for the most practical of reasons: to drink from the river before the city dirtied it.

Water, Stone, and Isolation

In the late 1800s St. Louis was growing fast and drinking muddy water. Engineers decided the answer lay upstream at the Chain of Rocks, a series of rocky shoals that made navigation treacherous but offered relatively cleaner water. In 1894 the first intake tower rose on an oval platform in the middle of the Mississippi. Designed by William S. Eames in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, it was both machine and monument. A second tower followed in 1915, this one with living quarters so caretakers could stay for days or weeks at a time, opening and closing gates, fighting ice, and keeping the city’s water moving.

Those keepers lived a strange, solitary life. One winter in 1904 a man named William Maas was trapped by ice for more than two weeks. Supply boats struggled to reach him. One man fell overboard and nearly drowned. Maas later said it was the hardest stretch he had ever known at the tower. “It is a mighty easy thing to go insane,” he told a reporter, “when one is shut off from the world with no one to look at or talk to, and no tobacco.”

The towers were never meant to be romantic. They were functional machines wrapped in civic pride. Yet the setting refused to stay ordinary. The current around them is swift. The rocky bottom is unforgiving. In high water or ice the place can feel like the edge of the world.

The Night the River Took a Steamboat

During construction of the second tower in June 1914, the excursion steamboat Majestic struck the submerged cofferdam and sank. The boat had just discharged hundreds of passengers at Alton and was heading back toward St. Louis when it hit. The impact tore through the vessel. Some passengers swam for shore. Others were pulled from the water by rescuers. At least one man went missing in the chaos. The sunken hull was later used as a temporary work platform. The river, as always, kept moving.

That accident is the clearest documented disaster tied directly to the towers. Other stories—drownings of construction workers, industrial mishaps, unexplained losses in the bends—blend the real dangers of the Chain of Rocks reach with the broader hazards of the river and the nearby bridge. The bridge itself claimed workers during its own construction in the late 1920s. The water around the towers has always been a place where mistakes are rarely forgiven.

What Route 66 Travelers See

For decades the old Chain of Rocks Bridge carried Route 66 across the Mississippi. Travelers heading west saw the towers rising from the water and often mistook them for abandoned European castles or mysterious lighthouses. The bridge closed to traffic long ago and is now a pedestrian and bicycle path, but the view remains. Stand on the steel deck at dusk and the towers take on a different quality. The light softens. The current sounds louder. The stone looks older, more watchful.

They are no longer the primary intake for St. Louis water. A 1993 flood filled the underwater tubes with mud and debris. Maintenance crews still visit occasionally, docking carefully and climbing the long ladders bolted to the sides. The climb is not casual. One slip and the river takes you downstream into the rapids.

The Lore That Lingers

People who know the place talk about the isolation more than any single ghost story. The keepers who lived out there for days on end. The near-drownings while trying to deliver supplies. The steamboat that never finished its run. The simple fact that two ornate stone buildings stand alone in one of the more dangerous stretches of the Mississippi.

None of it requires invention. The history is already strange enough. The architecture is already dramatic. The river is already powerful. Put them together and the towers become something more than infrastructure. They become a quiet, permanent presence along the Mother Road—two castles that never needed a kingdom, only a current strong enough to remind travelers that the road and the river have always shared the same dark water.

Next time you walk the old Chain of Rocks Bridge, stop and look downstream. The towers will still be there, watching the same stretch of river they have watched for more than a century. Some places on Route 66 feel like they are waiting for the next story. These two already have theirs.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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