It has been nearly 50 years since the quiet community, along Route 66, in central Illinois, was at the center of a strange mystery involving a frightening, flying beast that nearly flew away with a young boy, playing in his yard.

Over the years of researching Fortean phenomena, I have gotten to know a leading, American cryptozoologist (one who researches unknown animals and related oddities), Loren Coleman.

Coleman, who is a native of Illinois, but has been living in Maine, published a book in 2001 titled Mysterious America: The Ultimate Guide to the Nation’s Weirdest Wonders, Strangest Spots and Creepiest Creatures.

It’s an engaging book, as most of Coleman’s books are. But early on in the book, Coleman recounts the aforementioned incident under the subhed “Big Birds,” regarding the July 25, 1977 event where 10-year old Marlon Lowe was grabbed by a flying creature but was dropped to the ground after being lifted up approximately 30 feet in the air. There was a second bird of similar size, that was also flying in that area near Kickapoo Creek, in a rural area of Logan County.

As Dan Tackett, writing for Illinois’ Lincoln Courier newspaper in May 2014, recounting his coverage of the story at the time, “Here’s the gist of this tale: At 8:30 p.m., July 25, 1977, two giant birds swooped down on a backyard in Lawndale and attacked a 10-year-old boy.

“One of the birds latched on to the youngster and started to carry him away, but the boy’s mother began beating on the bird until it released her son. Depending on what account is used as a reference, the lad weighed either 50, 56 or 65 pounds. Whatever number is selected, it’s a big load for any bird to lift off the ground.”

As mother Ruth Lowe recalled to Jerry Coleman; “I was standing at the door, and all I saw was Marlon’s feet in the ari. There just aren’t any birds around here that could lift him up like that.”

There were multiple witnesses to the Lowe encounter, who noted the bird had an eight-foot wingspan.

BIG BIRD AFTERMATH

When word went out in the community about Marlon’s horrifying experience, it brought the poor boy more ridicule than anything. And, as Loren Coleman writes in his book, “The authorities seemed unable or unwilling to help the Lowes” in the aftermath of the bizarre incident.

Once word of the Lawndale incidents made headlines, several of those “alleged sightings” began to surface. One such account described the winged culprits thusly: “It had a white ring around its half foot long neck. The rest of the body was very black. The bird’s bill was six inches in length and hooked at the end. The claws on the feet were arranged with three front, one in the back. Each wing, less the body, was four feet at the very least. The entire length of the bird’s body, from beak to tail feather was approximately four and one half feet.”

The mother reported to Loren Coleman’s brother, Jerry Coleman, of Decatur, Illinois, that an eagle was left on the porch of the Lowe family home there in Lawndale, along with circles of dead birds in front of their home.

A side effect that reportedly impacted poor Marlon Lowe is that the red-haired boy’s hair turned gray, to the shock of himself and his mother.

Reported Loren Coleman in Mysterious America: “But about a month after it happened, I was washing (Marlon’s) head, and I mean to tell you, the only red hair he had on his head was just the top layer, it was just as gray as could be.”

Others reported seeing large bird creatures in central Illinois that strange year of 1977. Coleman reports that a woman in December of that year saw something that looked like “a man standing in the road with something over its arms.” Coleman adds that the description is reminiscent of Mothman, a red-eyed beast that terrorized the Ohio River Valley of Ohio and West Virginia in 1966 and 1967, and was recounted in John Keel’s book The Mothman Prophecies, later made into a film in 2002.

Nicknamed “Thunderbird,” in a nod to Native American mythology, some others said these winged visitors picked up livestock and generally terrorized the area for months, although the aforementioned reporter from the Lincoln Courier, who covered the story at the time admits to some skepticism.

And during my brief stop in Lawndale this summer, while traveling the Illinois stretch of Route 66, there was no evidence of Thunderbird notoriety visible to this traveler. Interestingly, the same year that the bird beast attacked Marlon Lowe, the Route 66 alignment through Lawndale – which had been that way since 1940, bringing motorists and money to Lawndale – was decertified. So, the community of Lawndale was encountering a shift away from Mother Road and into an unknown future, which was heralded, apparently by the appearance of the Thunderbirds.

LAND OF LINCOLN WEIRDNESS

Again, the Marlon Lowe/Big Bird event occurred right on Route 66. But to the southwest of Lawndale, near what is now the Mississippi River port of Alton, Illinois, evidence of Thunderbirds was reported 300 years prior to the Lawndale, Illinois big-bird attack.

While traveling on the Mississippi River in 1673, French explorers Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet reported coming upon a giant cliff painting of a frightening-looking bird creature that the local Illini tribe called the “Piasa” bird, with Piasa translated as “bird that devours men.”

In his reports from the time, Pere Marquette described the bird-like beast as being as “large as a calf, with deer horns, red eyes, a tiger-like beard, a human-like face, and scaly skin,” as reported recently by RiverBender.com.

Sadly, the original mural was destroyed in the 19th century by quarrying projects and road expansion. A new version was painted later in the approximate spot of the original, which I have checked out myself.

Lawndale does celebrate Route 66, and a month ago, the hamlet celebrated the centennial with the Lawndale Route 66 Festival Classic Car and Bike Show.

Day 2 of 31: The Lawndale Thunderbird of Route 66

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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