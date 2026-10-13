Route 66 Americana Archive

Route 66 Americana Archive

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TangleTowns
2d

Spooktacular post. What a fun read! Of all the places you mention, Sapulpa stood out to me. You make it seem like a nice place, but it also works best for my puzzles. I make city names into a word game and tell a little history about places. Weird hobby, I know. But now Sapulpa, OK is high on my puzzles-to-do list.

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