“What is a ghost?”

That was the question on the mind of many who recently attended a talk by writer and paranormal investigator Tanya McCoy, who held a talk titled “Oklahoma’s Haunted Route 66,” at the Edmond Public Library.

McCoy, who has been writing books on the paranormal for well over a decade, kept the attention of the rapt audience as she addressed this common question, in a room in a library, adjacent to Route 66 – which McCoy claims has plenty of ghost stories, legends and hauntings.

Interestingly, McCoy, with the Oklahoma Paranormal Association, says there is a very scientific reason for hauntings, in that quantum physics is the explanation for a lot of the paranormal events that happen here, on Earth.

“There’s a couple of different explanations for paranormal activity,” she said, before diving into what is called “photographic haunting.” This is a situation where an event – like a battle – has resulted in trauma and the event has been captured “in time” and repeatedly appears to the eyes of living eyewitnesses. McCoy used the example of the Battle of Gettysburg, from the American Civil War, as an example.

“When you have thousands of young men knowing that they are possibly going to die, they are on a field. They are anxious. They are scared. And they are all grouped together …”

That psychic energy is captured by the crystalline, geode-like earth and is repeated like a film.

“All of that energy makes a stamp on time. An imprint … so you see it playing over and over. You see something that has happened.” She noted that photographic hauntings are “not intelligent” and unaware of your presence.

An intelligent haunting is one where you can engage with a ghost, it is, she said, “A spirit that stayed at that location for some reason.”

Added McCoy, and “they are looking at you.”

POLTERGEISTS

And like the 1982 horror film Poltergeist, the spirits “are here.”

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed. Only transferred,” said McCoy, referencing a scientific fact that also explains poltergeist activity.

The poltergeist, she said, is “an intelligent ghost that knows how to move objects.”

“If it tries to throw a knife at you, it’s probably a bad one,” McCoy said.

Another kind of poltergeist is not a ghost at all, she said. It’s usually a pre-hormonal, teenage girl. So, when someone calls McCoy and they describe something strange going on, like a garage door going up and down for no reason, she said it is actually a form of telekinesis, which is a psychic ability used by the girl to move objects without physical contact or mechanical force.

This is an example of quantum physics, again, where the girl is sending out so much energy, as her body changes as an adolescent, that she manipulates physical objects, sometimes violently.

The “demonics” are also present. And yes, McCoy said she has had encounters with these dark entities. But she added that they are not as widespread – everywhere – as many might believe.

LEY LINES AND ENERGY BURSTS

In the 2003 book Ley Lines and Earth Energies by David Cowan and Chris Arnold, paranormal writer and researcher David Hatcher Childress writes in the foreword, “Best known in England with its mysterious standing stones, burial mounds and stone circle, ley lines have intrigued writers, artists and travellers through the centuries.”

“They pose so many questions: Why do some places feel special? How do ley lines work? How did our ancestors use Earth energy to map their sacred sites and burial mounds? How do ghosts and poltergeists interact with Earth energy?”

Continuing, Childress notes that the authors pose a “bold new theory that ley lines affect our health in positive and negative ways.”

And the positive and negative energies can manifest in certain locations, as McCoy notes, by mentioning when she was on the board of the Mustang Historical Society, she noted that that Oklahoma City suburb, not too far off of Route 66, seemed to have a concentration of paranormal activity.

Why? Because, she explained, the area had a “huge energy cell” that was drawing all sorts of energy seen and unseen. She explained that the area has multiple cemeteries, a big cell tower and water ley lines under the area.

“All of that condensed is creating an EMF field, which draws them. It draws them like a pump,” McCoy said.

With earth energy, she said dowsing rods can be used in a positive way by locating sources of water underground. This is scientific, even though modern science scoffs at the mention of dowsing. Even though common things, like railroad tracks, conduct energy and are often liminal locations where paranormal phenomena may manifest.

66 SPECIFICS

After discussing general ghost history and places she has investigated, McCoy focused more directly on Route 66-related mysteries. She said the University of Central Oklahoma.

“One of the most haunted places on campus was the chapel,” she said, noting that some of the ghost encounters were linked to Oklahoma’s segregation era and also to the Vietnam War era.

“A lot of war-related things. Actually had some of their funerals there (at the UCO chapel).” She added that the UCO campus is very haunted, as is the railyard/commercial area, just west of UCO and downtown.

Regarding the Edmond Post Office, which was the site of a mass shooting in 1986, McCoy said she would like to investigate there, but doubted it could take place.

The Round Barn has a lot of “energy,” as does the town of Arcadia, which has links with serial killings that McCoy is continuing to investigate.

SILKWOOD

“I would love to get in Karen Silkwood’s apartment,” she said, with the audience gasping at the thought of the famous Kerr-McGee whistleblower who died in a car crash in the fall of 1974, after trying to expose the company’s poor record of health and safety monitoring, particularly when Silkwood was contaminated with plutonium at the processing plant in Crescent.

McCoy said she had given a talk to a mysterious corporate group that led her to find out about Silkwood. That led McCoy to research “down the rabbit hole” of theories about her death and those other mysterious deaths and incidents that rippled out after her death.

“How did they clean all the plutonium contamination?” wondered McCoy.

OTHER LOCALES

In any event, McCoy has a fearlessness about her to the point where she says she is not often bothered by encounters with spirits or entities. But she did say the “crawlers” freak her out a bit. And when a member of the audience asked about Ouija boards, McCoy flat out says she does not use them.

Some of the other haunted towns along Route 66 in Oklahoma includes Oklahoma City, with the Overholser Mansion; multiple places in Tulsa; a cemetery area in Miami; and Sapulpa, which she recently wrote about, has a very haunted museum.

McCoy keeps busy, particularly leading up to Halloween, conducting investigations and giving fascinating talks, just like this one at the Edmond Public Library.

ABOUT!

Tanya McCoy is well-respected in the ghost-hunting and paranormal circles here in Oklahoma and beyond. The mere amount of books she has published in the past decade or more is striking, via Arcadia Publishing: Haunted Guthrie, Oklahoma; Haunted Canadian County; Haunted El Reno, Oklahoma; Haunted Shawnee, Oklahoma; Haunted Oklahoma City; Haunted Route 66, Oklahoma; Spooky America’s Haunted Oklahoma City; Spooky America’s Haunted Route 66, Oklahoma; and Spooky America’s Haunted Texas Route 66.

In addition to a bachelor’s degree in Parapsychology, McCoy continues to research and teach in the field.

She has been featured on My Ghost Story, Paranormal 911, and Haunted Hospitals on the Syfy Channel and the Travel Channel, as well as many articles, podcasts, and news casts.

In addition to investigating the paranormal, and acting in movies, McCoy has been a pediatric nurse for the 29 years and works with special needs children.

Currently, McCoy is working towards her master’s degree in history and her minor in creative writing. She is continuing to add to her book series, which will focus on her two favorite topics, history and the paranormal.

She is currently working on a fiction mystery novel, several children’s books, a metaphysical collection, and a true crime book of historic significance.

And finally, McCoy said she has a collection of “haunted objects” and is looking at eventually opening a haunted objects museum somewhere on Route 66. Stay tuned.

To learn more about Tanya McCoy and the Oklahoma Paranormal Association, go to facebook.com/groups/OklahomaParanormalAssociation/

Day 12 of 31: Tanya McCoy’s Tour of Route 66’s Ghosts, From Edmond to Sapulpa

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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