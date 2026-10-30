Back in 1987, the 1960’s NBC TV comedy The Monkees was receiving renewed attention on MTV and Nickelodeon, thanks to a reunion tour of the group – Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz (Michael Nesmith declined to join) – the year before.

I was caught up in the latter-day Monkees craze and would watch the series about the adventures and antics of a California rock group any chance I got.

One of my favorite episodes was originally aired on February 5, 1968 and was titled “The Devil and Peter Tork.” The story is essentially the same as Stephen Vincent Benet’s famous story The Devil and Daniel Webster, about an out-of-luck farmer who sells his soul to the Devil – or “Mr. Scratch” – in order to have success and prosperity.

In The Monkees episode, Peter Tork goes into a music store and the proprietor, a man named “Mr. Zero” (Monte Landis) sells Peter a harp and promises Peter he will play the harp beautifully if he signs a “contract,” which Peter doesn’t understand is the ability to play the harp in exchange for his eternal soul, damned to Hell (that last word was not able to be said on NBC in 1968, due to censorship).

In any event, like orator and politician Daniel Webster, Monkee Michael Nesmith is able to convince a court in Hell, filled with some of the most notorious baddies in history, from Atilla the Hun to Billy the Kid – with Judge Roy Bean as the judge, of course – and eloquently convinces the court that Peter would have played the harp beautifully regardless because he loves music. When Peter is able to play the harp sans Zero’s assistance, it is clear that Michael’s argument is correct. And as a result, the contract is null and void – Peter gets off and keeps his soul!

It is truly a great episode, much like the 1941 film, originally titled All That Money Can Buy, based on the story, starring Edward Arnold, Walter Huston and Simone Simon.

At this point you are probably wondering what this has to do with Route 66, right?

Well, actor Walter Huston, who played the diabolical “Mr. Scratch” in The Devil and Daniel Webster, is a native of Toronto, Ontario in Canada, but worked in Nevada, Missouri for a time, which is not too far from what would be the roadway for what became Route 66.

And did you know that Route 66 runs right through Webster County, Missouri, a county named after the famed orator we are writing of here, who puts his soul on the line in the famous story by Stephen Vincent Benet.

And while Webster’s story is fictional, it is based on the old idea of selling one’s soul to Satan in order to have short-term gain. Like the story of bluesman Robert Johnson, allegedly selling his soul at the crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi in order to play guitar and write amazing songs – only to die painfully at the young age of 27.

MARSHFIELD AND MORE

The county seat of Webster County is Marshfield, a town named after Daniel Webster’s hometown of Marshfield, Massachusetts.

And as Jason Speiss, here at Spook 66, has written, Marshfield, Missouri is an important town on Route 66 with notable highlights including a 1925 Niangua Cottage-style gas station; the Skyline Café; a replica of the Hubble Space Telescope, in honor of Marshfield native Edwin Hubble; remnants of the original, 1926-era Route 66 roadway; and the fact that Marshfield – located in the Ozark Mountains – is the highest elevation on Route 66 east of the Rocky Mountains.

And while not in Marshfield, a little less than 20 miles, is Fordland, Missouri. It was near here that a spooky locale called “The Devil’s Den” was discovered, deep in the woods.

As reported at OzarksAlive.com, the size of Devil’s Den – which is deep, dark and cold – does not translate well via photograph. Nevertheless, the site did pull a quote from the July 12, 1934 Marshfield Mail newspaper, noting that “Missouri Pacific Railway engineers, hearing of this place many years ago, tried to plumb (Devil’s Den’s) depths and reported that no bottom was reached.”

DEVILISH PLACE NAMES

In fact, there are a lot of “devilish” place names in southwestern Missouri, as reporter Andy Ostmeyer of the Joplin Globe noted in a recent article “The devil’s own hikes.”

Ostmeyer notes the Devil’s Racetrack, just across the stateline, near Fayetteville, Arkansas. It’s a two-mile hike at Devil’s Den State Park, a place noted for its historical air of dread, alleged UFO abductions and a recent multiple-murder case where a man murdered a couple and went for a haircut. There is even a talk given about the legend of the “Ozark Howler” where a park interpreter shares this haunting tale around a campfire, there at Devil’s Den, separate from the Devil’s Den near Fordland, Missouri, just to clarify.

There is Devil’s Kitchen Trail near Cassville, Missouri; the Devil’s Well, as part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Roaring River State Park.

DARK HISTORY

Also, keep in mind that this region of Missouri, 160 years or more ago, was a hotbed of deadly encounters with pro-Union and pro-Confederate forces, including the notorious “Bushwhackers,” who were Confederate guerrillas. An area with such a history tends to attract paranormal forces and may be behind many hauntings in this region of the state, and surrounding areas from the American Civil War period of 1860-1865.

In fact, a great book on the subject, written by a Union soldiers “adventures in Bushwhacker Country” – is titled In The Devil’s Dominions, by Wisconsin soldier Charles W. Porter – talks about the cutthroat Rebels as minions of “his Satanic Majesty,” “cowardly, thieving devils” and the big-infested country as the “devil’s dominions.” Porter, it would seem, only had infernal allusions to share about the region and the Bushwhackers the Union forces encountered.

DANIEL WEBSTER & THE DEVIL

To close out, I happened upon a song included in a groovy-goolie compilation album from 2019 titled Trick or Treat: Musie to Scare Your Neighbours – Vintage 45’s from Lux and Ivy’s Haunted Basement. The “Lux” and “Ivy” are Lux Interior and Poison Ivy from the ghoulish rockabilly horror rockers The Cramps.

And truly, the songs here are absolutely terrific examples of Halloween-minded rock, soul and rockabilly with a spooky theme attached. And on disc two of this compilation, there is a song titled “Daniel Webster and the Devil” by Big Daddy. It’s a a jazzy and almost be-bop, beatnik vibe, being from 1959, of course.

It’s on the Wynne Records label and is long forgotten, but thanks to the Cramps camp for bringing it back.

To remind you all of an exchange between innocent farmer Jabez Stone and diabolical interloper Mr. Scratch, note the following:

JABEZ: What does it mean here, about my soul?

MR. SCRATCH: Why should that worry you? A soul? A soul is nothing. Can you see it, smell it, touch it? No. This soul, your soul, are nothing against seven years of good luck. You’ll have money and all that money can buy.”

And that’s all it took.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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