Every road trip has a legend about the passenger who isn’t there when you arrive. Folklorists say the vanishing hitchhiker is one of the oldest ghost stories in the world, told in nearly every culture that has roads. In Route 66 country, the version everyone knows is a young woman in a white dancing dress, standing by Archer Avenue southwest of Chicago, looking for a ride home.

What’s Documented: Archer Avenue runs through Willow Springs and Justice, in the Route 66 corridor southwest of Chicago. At one end was the Willowbrook Ballroom, which opened in 1921 as Oh Henry Park, hosted the big bands, and was destroyed by a fire in 2016.

At the other end is Resurrection Cemetery at 7200 S. Archer Road in Justice. The Chicago History Museum says Mary sticks to the stretch of road between the two. Chicago ghost researcher Richard Crowe collected about three dozen reports of her over the years, and Wikipedia lists reported sightings in 1976, 1978, 1980, and 1989, in which cars reportedly struck, or nearly struck, a woman outside the cemetery.

Lost in the Fog: Nobody can agree on who Mary was. One version says she left the Oh Henry Ballroom after a quarrel with her boyfriend and was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking home on Archer.

Another says she died in a car wreck on the way to a dance. Researchers have tried to match her to burials at Resurrection Cemetery without a confirmed result, and one theory says she was actually buried at nearby St. Casimir Cemetery.

The ballroom has gone by Oh Henry, Willowbrook, and Justice Ballroom, depending on who’s telling the story. And no paranormal activity has ever been confirmed, which hasn’t slowed anyone down.

Pure Local Legend: Mary is said to be blonde, blue-eyed, and a little cold to the touch, in a white party dress and dancing shoes. In the old days, young men reported meeting a girl at the ballroom, dancing the night away, and giving her a ride home along Archer.

She’d ask them to slow down near the cemetery, then vanish from the passenger seat. In one 1936 version, a man named Jerry Palus danced with her all evening before she disappeared at the gates.

Drivers have said she hops into cars at stoplights, and she supposedly turned up at a nightclub on Cicero Avenue in 1973. As one article put it, if you see a young woman in white by the side of Archer Avenue after dark, don’t expect her to chip in for gas.

Day 15 of 31: — Resurrection Mary, the Vanishing Hitchhiker of Chicago's Route 66 Corridor

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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