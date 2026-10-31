Earlier this month I was back here, in Siloam Springs, for my 30th college reunion homecoming weekend at John Brown University.

It was while I was a freshman here, in the early 1990’s, that I would leave campus for the holidays, drive north to Interstate 44 in Missouri – on my way to see family in St. Louis – and I would pull off of 44 sometimes successfully finding old stretches of Route 66 winding its way through the Ozarks.

At that point, 35-plus years ago, I was engulfed in heavy nostalgia for an America that seemed to have disappeared in a cloud of road dust. But, I have to admit, looking for those remaining portions of 66 are treasured memories and made my otherwise dull drives to St. Louis more enjoyable.

And so this particular, early October, homecoming weekend, I had intended to take in a soccer game and reminisce with old college pals over finger foods and watered-down bug juice.

But, that was not to be. What happened, instead, was a thoroughly enjoyable morning and afternoon catching up with my longtime and dear friend Kirk Demarais.

After all, it was a shared love of Twin Peaks which brought Kirk and I together back in the leafy autumn of 1991, when we were both freshmen and Kirk’s father, Dr. Lee Demarais, was alive and was one of my campus professors.

I note Twin Peaks because that occult-soap opera was a very big deal at the time and I was completely and utterly consumed with my love for the David Lynch and Mark Frost-penned/directed series about an unsolved murder in a logging town in the Pacific Northwest.

Kirk, wearing a black Twin Peaks sweatshirt, gave me a signal that not all was dull and predictable on that small, conservative, Christian college campus. Knowing guys like Kirk would give me hope, particularly since in my heart I really should have taken up that offer to study geography at the University of Kansas – ROCK CHALK, JAYHAWK!

While I was not into some of the horror movies and hard rock that Kirk liked, we did share a strong love for Americana, for mid-20th century art, popular culture and that stuff that Philip K. Dick called part of the “trash stratum” of America. The tourist-trap geegaws and colorful collectibles that make growing up in America such a unique and exciting experience.

Kirk, who, 20 years ago, write the amazing Life of the Party: A Visual History of The S.S. Adams Company, Makers of Pranks and Magic for 100 Years. He would be involved in other writing, art and musical projects. Kirk always had fascinating and unique ideas and interests and that is a big part of what drew us together, as I shared many of those same interests.

In addition, just a few years ago, as part of a master’s program Kirk was involved I, he created both a video and comic of something titled Ghostland.

And where does Ghostland take place? Along Route 66, to be specific, and in Avilla, Missouri, east of Joplin, to be specific.

Kirk reminded me of the Ghostland comic and the fact that he references my name in the name of the main character – Jack Griffin – and the reporter in the old Joplin Globe article – Andrew North. My middle name and what I went by in college was Andrew West Griffin. Pretty neat!

Anyway, the story is about Jack Griffin, based on Kirk’s late father, the aforementioned Dr. Lee Demarais. And going out with a woman to watch for the Spook Light on E 50 Road (Spook Light Road) on the Oklahoma side of the Missouri-Oklahoma border, where the Spook Light is often seen.

When the couple sees the frightening orb-with-a-scary-face, Jack manages to trap it in the trunk of his car and use it as part of a roadside attraction at Griffin’s Ghostland in an old building in Avilla, in Jasper County. Right on Route 66!

Jack obsessively operates Ghostland as a Route 66 destination, although by the mid-1970’s a fire has gutted the building and the tourists are just driving on by, not realizing Jack is showing off a real and terrifying ghost at Ghostland!

A reporter at the Joplin Globe is interested in Ghostland, as is her

The art is groovy and accurate. After all, he has helped me with several projects, including creating “Rusty Reddirt,” my smiling cowboy mascot for my old Red Dirt Report (2007-2020) news website.

As for Ghostland, the build-up to the end is engaging, exciting and scary. And it leaves the reader wanting to know more. Perhaps Kirk Demarais will follow it up with a second installment. In the meantime, I hear the Ghostland property in Avilla, Missouri – on beautiful, historic Route 66 – is up for sale again.

Any takers?

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com