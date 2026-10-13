Oklahoma City’s Skirvin Hotel stands at One Park Avenue, just off Broadway, and local media regularly call it the most haunted hotel in Oklahoma. Route 66 News puts it about two miles south of the NW 23rd Street alignment of the highway, though the route moved several times through the city over the decades, so think of it as a detour for travelers, not a roadside stop.

It has had Route 66 guests all the same: the same report says Paul McCartney stayed there on his Route 66 trip.

What’s Documented: William Balser Skirvin, an 1889 Land Run settler who made money in oil and real estate, opened the hotel in 1911. His wife Harriett had died in 1908, leaving him with three children, and he and the children lived in a ninth-floor suite.

The hotel started at ten stories, so the 10th floor was once the top floor, and Skirvin later dug a tunnel under Broadway to a tower he built across the street in the early 1930s. After decades as the city’s social and political hub, the Skirvin closed in 1988 as Oklahoma City’s oldest hotel.

The city bought it, put in $22 million in incentives, and it reopened in 2007 as the Skirvin Hilton, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Lost in the Fog: The ghost story rests on a woman nobody can find. A local Oklahoma City blog says there is no record of a maid named Effie at the Skirvin, and no recorded suicide of a woman from its rooms.

We haven’t checked hotel or city records ourselves. The details also drift. Some retellings say Skirvin locked her up while pregnant, others after her baby was born. One places the affair in the 1920s and another puts her death in the mid-1900s. An NFL commentator who told the story put it on the 8th floor, not the 10th.

Even the opening date varies, with September 26, 1911 in one source and June 2, 1911 in another. According to the blog, the Effie story was largely forgotten until recent years, so where it came from is unclear.

Pure Local Legend: As the story goes, Skirvin had an affair with a maid named Effie, locked her in a room on the 10th floor to hide it, and she died after jumping from the window with her baby. Room 1015 is said to be the most active.

Guests and staff report a crying baby, footsteps in empty hallways, slamming doors, objects that move on their own, and a woman’s voice propositioning men. One retelling says Effie announces herself with the scent of lavender perfume. Some say she gets more active during thunderstorms.

In 2010, after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, two New York Knicks players told the Daily News they blamed a restless night at the hotel, according to the blog, which says the New York Times joked that Effie was the Thunder’s secret sixth man.

The Chicago Bulls reportedly complained of slamming doors, too. Other stories add séances and gamblers on the 10th floor in the old days, plus at least four other deaths, none of it sourced.

Day 11 of 31: — Effie, the Legendary Ghost of the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City, a Route 66 City

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

Follow Frequency 66 on YouTube or Facebook

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

The Pier to Pier Podcast and columns are available on the Frequency 66 platform.