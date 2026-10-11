Drive west out of St. Louis on I-44, take Exit 230 near Stanton, Missouri, and you’ll land at a cave that has spent nearly a century telling travelers that Jesse James once hid inside. Meramec Caverns sits about 3.5 miles south of the old Route 66 alignment near Stanton and Sullivan, close enough that for decades its barn-roof ads did the work of getting travelers off the highway.

The question is whether the outlaw ever did.

What’s Documented: The cave was mined for saltpeter during the Civil War, a key ingredient in gunpowder, and was known as Saltpeter Cave for years afterward. In 1933, businessman Lester Dill bought it and opened it as a show cave, and he turned out to be a promotional genius.

He had signs painted on barn roofs along Route 66, pushed bumper stickers and souvenirs, and billed the place as the “World’s Only Drive-In Cave,” where early visitors really could drive in and park. According to one travel guide, after World War II he sent his son-in-law to the top of the Empire State Building dressed as a caveman, threatening to jump unless everyone visited Meramec Caverns.

The State Historical Society of Missouri holds a Lester B. Dill Collection that includes photographs of the cave. And near the gift shop entrance, a historical marker states the Jesse James hideout claim as fact: that in the early 1870s he and his band used the cavern “on numerous occasions.”

Lost in the Fog: Whether Jesse James was ever there is another matter. Wikipedia says there is “scant historical evidence” for the tradition. Dill collected sheriffs’ reports and eyewitness accounts to back it up, and the cave displays a strong box said to be traceable to a train robbery at Gads Hill, Missouri, but one blog points out that Gads Hill is about 100 miles from Stanton.

Other details wobble too. Most sources say Dill opened the cave in 1933, but RoadTrip USA says 1935. And a history site credits Dill with inventing the bumper sticker, a claim we couldn’t confirm with a second source.

Pure Local Legend: The best story is the escape. One version has a sheriff tracking the James brothers and sitting at the cave’s front entrance, waiting for them to come out, while they slipped away through a “back door” by way of the underground river. The tour version has the brothers chased to the cave, a gunfight at its mouth, and the outlaws running deeper inside.

Inside, a life-size diorama shows Jesse standing over his brother Frank. And at the I-44 exit, the Jesse James Wax Museum insists that a 100-year-old man who turned up in Stanton in 1948 was Jesse James himself, which RoadTrip USA says goes against all the evidence.

Day 10 of 31: — Did Jesse James Hide Out at Meramec Caverns, a Route 66 Legend?

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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