Earlier in this series, we visited a haunted Rialto in Joliet, Illinois. Out at the other end of Route 66, California has one of its own. The Rialto Theatre in South Pasadena sits on old Route 66 at 1023 Fair Oaks Avenue, and the movie screen isn’t the only thing that’s been spooky in there.

What’s Documented: The Rialto opened in the mid-1920s as a 1,200-seat movie palace, with a blend of Spanish Baroque and Egyptian styling, and played vaudeville and movies. According to Legends of America, it survived the death of vaudeville, two fires, and more than one threat of demolition. One fire was in the 1930s and the other in 1968, and each time the theater was rebuilt.

In July 1976, Landmark took over its operations under a 100-year lease. When redevelopment threatened to tear it down, locals protested, and the Rialto was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In the 1970s, it began showing independent movies. The Rialto closed on August 19, 2007, after 81 years. It was sold to a developer in 2015, and a 2017 report said it might become a church. We don’t know what’s happened since.

Lost in the Fog: Sources can’t agree on when it opened, with one saying 1924 and others saying 1925. Another says it has been closed to the public since 2010, even though the last film was shown in 2007. And while several sites mention rumors that people have died in the theater, we couldn’t find any record of one. The ghosts themselves are hazy, too.

One account has an older man’s apparition, another has a man who went insane in the projector room, and it’s not clear whether those are the same fellow. Paranormal groups say the place is “most likely haunted,” which is a nice way of saying they have no proof.

Pure Local Legend: The Rialto’s best-known party trick is in the women’s restroom, where the stalls are said to shake on their own, as if there were an earthquake. The Travel Channel recorded strange activity there. The ghost of a man who supposedly went insane in the projector room is said to wander the theater, and an older man’s apparition has been seen sitting in the seats and walking up and down the balcony stairs.

The stories also include a girl who died on the balcony and a ghostly cat, once the theater’s mascot, that’s said to still roam the building. People report strange anomalies in photographs, a feeling of uneasiness, and disembodied voices. A former manager from 1969 and 1970 left a blog comment saying it is, in his words, “very haunted.”

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

The Next 100 Years on Route 66

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