Everybody knows how Bonnie and Clyde ended: a 1934 ambush in Louisiana. Fewer people know about the afternoon in April 1933 when a routine bootlegger raid in Joplin, Missouri, turned into a gun battle, left two lawmen dying, and handed the public its first look at the most famous outlaw couple in America.

The garage apartment where it happened is still standing.

What’s Documented: Buck Barrow was released from prison on March 22, 1933, and joined his brother Clyde, Bonnie Parker, and teenage sidekick W.D. Jones in Joplin, with his wife Blanche in tow. The group rented a newly built, two-bedroom apartment over a garage at 34th Street and Oak Ridge Drive.

Local police and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers thought they were looking at bootleggers. On April 13, 1933, around 4 p.m., five officers pulled up with a search warrant. Clyde was at the garage door. Newton County Constable Wes Harryman, 41, jumped out of the car and was hit by a shotgun blast.

Joplin Detective Harry McGinnis, 53, was hit in the chest, and his arm was nearly severed by automatic rifle fire from the windows above. An eyewitness counted about 60 shots. McGinnis died at the hospital that night at 11 p.m. The gang got away, leaving behind belongings, Buck’s pardon papers, and a roll of Kodak film. When the police had it developed, photos of Bonnie and Clyde clowning around with guns became a sensation.

The apartment is on the National Register of Historic Places, and a marker now honors the two officers.

Lost in the Fog: Nobody agrees on how long the gang lived there. The historical marker on site says they “holed up inside for several months.” The Joplin Globe says 12 days and nights, and a Columbia Missourian profile says they rented it April 1 and stayed 13 days.

Wikipedia’s entry on Blanche Barrow says she and Buck spent three weeks in the apartments. Accounts of Harryman’s death differ, too: the Globe says he died instantly, while the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial says he was pronounced dead at the hospital. And the famous address, 3347½ Oak Ridge Drive, is a bit of a trick. The building actually fronts on 34th Street.

Pure Local Legend: Honest answer: there isn’t a ghost story here. Rather, what’s grown up around it is the outlaw legend itself, the romance of the couple on the run, which is its own kind of local folklore. The apartment has even been offered as an overnight stay in the past, so it’s worth checking whether that’s still available before you plan a visit.

Bonus Spook 66: In Kansas, in the Hometown of Route 66 - Galena, has its own piece of the Bonnie and Clyde story. At Galena Liberty Pawn, 708 S. Main Street, a shotgun hangs on display under a sign calling the shop the “Home of the Bonnie and Clyde Shotgun.”

The gun is tied to the April 1933 shootout at the Joplin garage apartment. Co-owner Brian Jordan bought it at an auction, and the shop displays letters of authenticity alongside it.

Business partner Doug Gatewood says Route 66 travelers often know the history before they walk in, and that people stop by daily just to see it.

Day 8 of 31: — Bonnie and Clyde’s Deadly Hideout in a Route 66 Town

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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