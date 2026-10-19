About 46 miles west of Albuquerque, take Exit 104 off I-40, turn left onto old Route 66, and drive about a mile. On the left you’ll find a faded trading post with a sign that still reads “Budville Trading Company.” The exit is there because of the man the town was named for, and so is the reason people still talk about the place.

What’s Documented: Howard Neal “Bud” Rice and his wife Flossie opened a service station here in 1928, and it grew into a garage, grocery, trading post, and towing business. The little community around it became Budville. Rice knew everyone, including politicians, and later served as a justice of the peace, where one Route 66 history site says he handed out steep fines to travelers for minor infractions.

When I-40 threatened to bypass the town in the 1960s, Rice and his friends made sure the highway plans included an exit for Budville. On the evening of November 18, 1967, a robber walked into the trading post and shot and killed Rice and his 82-year-old part-time employee, Blanche Brown. Flossie was tied up but survived. Several months later, three felons gave police the name of Billy Ray White, 26, who was arrested in Illinois in August 1968 and tried in New Mexico.

He was acquitted. White was later convicted of a similar robbery-murder in Louisiana and died in prison in 1974, in what Atlas Obscura calls an apparent suicide. The Budville murders have never been officially solved. Flossie kept the business going until 1979, and the building has been mostly empty ever since.

A 2006 plan to reopen it fell through.

Lost in the Fog: The details wobble depending on where you look. The trading post’s start is given as 1928 in most places, but one Route 66 guide says Rice opened his garage in 1936. One site says the killer took $450, another says $150 and some old coins.

One site says Flossie ran the place until her death in 1994, but the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Route 66 history site, and a New Mexico TV report all put the end of her run in the 1970s, with 1979 the usual year. There are reports that White told a fellow inmate he’d done it, but nothing was ever proven.

One site also mentions a second fatal shooting at the same spot in 1971, which it ties to a bar fight, but the details are hazy.

Pure Local Legend: Locals started calling the place “Bloodville” after the murders. The theories run from a drifter’s robbery to a hired hit, with one online account passing along the idea that rival wrecker services in Albuquerque had Rice killed.

Rice was also remembered two ways at once: as a generous man who bought shoes for poor kids and bailed friends out of jail, and as a man who overcharged for repairs and ran speed traps. One travel site calls Budville a ghost town “possibly haunted” by the men who died there under the neon sign.

We didn’t find any actual reported sightings, just the sign, the empty cabins, and the reputation of Bloodville.

Day 17 of 31: — Bloodville, New Mexico — The Unsolved Murders at Budville Trading Post on Route 66

Spook 66 is a month-long series uncovering the gangsters, goblins, and ghost towns hiding along Route 66 — one story a night, all October.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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