Sketchy Yummy Indian Food Truck on Route 66 Missouri

Indian Food Truck

Don’t let the bright red trailer and gas station backdrop fool you. Tucked beside a Phillips 66 at 1360 Thornton Street in Pacific, Missouri (between Eureka and Pacific, in the heart of old Route 66 vibes), Naan & Curry is one of the most delightful “you have to see it to believe it” stops along the Mother Road.

From the outside, it’s pure roadside Americana in 2020s form: a no-frills food truck/trailer parked at a working gas station. Red wrap, bold Punjabi branding featuring cheerful cartoon characters, an open white service van with fresh produce, and the unmistakable scent of spices hitting you the second you pull up.

There’s even an old yellow school bus behind the food truck that may or may not be “seating” or even perhaps some “living” quarters. Either way, it definitely gets the creative juices flowing in the right authentic culinary way.

It looks exactly like the kind of place locals know about and Route 66 travelers discover by happy accident.

The Food: Sketchy Exterior, Outstanding Interior Flavors

Owner AJ Singh and the team are serving up authentic Punjabi-style Indian cuisine that punches way above its weight. This isn’t watered-down Americanized fare — it’s layered, aromatic, and built with real technique.

Here’s a couple quick comments:

• Dal Makhani — Rich, creamy, slow-cooked lentils with that signature smoky depth and just the right touch of saffron and spices. (Easily one of the top five versions of black dal I’ve had anywhere in the United States)

• The Butter Chicken is a classic that delivers an inviting, yet complex flavors. Very Midwestern and American palette friendly with a Maharaja twist. Easily the best crossover dish for anyone not interested in “Indian Food”.

• Fresh naan (garlic, cheese, bullet, stuffed varieties) pulled straight from the tandoor-style setup.

Other classic are on the menu as well like Tiki Masala and Goat Curry. Full menu includes vegetarian gems like Palak Paneer and Chana Masala, Goat Curry, biryanis, tandoori items, and house-made appetizers.

Portions are generous, prices are fair for the quality, and everything tastes made-to-order and fresh.

The couple folks I spoke to also raved about the flavor depth and authenticity, which I totally agreed with. In fact, this is exactly what you’d hope for from a truck flying a “Taste the Heart of Punjab” flag.

Why It Fits Perfectly on Route 66

Food trucks have become a modern chapter in Route 66’s long tradition of roadside entrepreneurship. Just like the old motor courts, diners, and mom-and-pop stands that once lined the highway, places like Naan & Curry represent the living, evolving culture of the road: immigrants bringing their heritage to unexpected corners of America and sharing it with hungry travelers.

This one delivers that perfect mix of sketchy charm and culinary excellence that makes for the best Americana stories. You pull off for gas, grab something that looks unassuming, and walk away with one of the best meals of your trip.

If you’re a Route 66 road-tripper who loves Indian food, Naan & Curry is a certified hidden gem and a definite must-stop. In a world of chain restaurants and predictable exits, this little red truck at the Phillips 66 is the kind of discovery that makes the journey unforgettable.

Taste the Heart of Punjab on the Mother Road— right in Missouri.

Appetizers

• Veg Pakora — $4.99

• Veg Samosa — $4.99

• Chili Paneer — $14.99

• Chili Chicken — $14.99

• Achari Chicken — $14.99

Lunch Special

• Vegetarian — $13.99

• Non-veg — $15.99

• Chicken On Rice — $10.99

• Fish On Rice — $12.99

Breads

• Plain Naan — $2.50

• Garlic Naan — $3.99

• Cheese Garlic Naan — $5.99

• Tandoori Roti — $1.99

• Tawa Roti — $1.25

• Lachha Paratha — $4.99

• Aloo Paratha — $6.99

• Paneer Paratha — $6.99

• Mix Paratha — $6.99

• Aloo Naan — $6.99

• Paneer Naan — $6.99

• Mix Naan — $7.99

• Bullet Naan — $5.99

Condiments

• Raita — $2.99 / $4.99

• Achar — $0.99

Vegetarian

• Palak Paneer — $13.99

• Vegetable Korma — $12.99

• Dal Makhani — $12.99

• Aloo Gobi — $12.99

• Matar Paneer — $12.99

• Paneer Bhurji — $12.99

• Kadhai Paneer — $13.99

• Paneer Tikka Masala — $13.99

• Paneer Methi Malsala — $13.99

• Chana Masala — $11.99

• Chana Palak — $12.99

• Mix Veg — $12.99

• Veg of the day — $12.99

• Dal of the day — $11.99

Chicken

• Chicken Curry — $13.99

• Chicken Tikka Masala — $14.99

• Butter Chicken — $14.99

• Chicken Saag — $13.99

• Chicken Korma — $14.99

• Kadhai Chicken — $13.99

• Egg Bhurji — $11.99

• Chicken Nihari — $13.99

Tandoori

• Chicken Tandoori — $13.99

• Chicken Tikka — $14.99

Rice

• Veg Biryani — $13.99

• Chicken Biryani — $14.99

• Jeera Rice — $4.99

Goat

• Goat Curry — $15.99

• Goat Saag — $15.99

Drinks

• Indian Coffee — $2.99 / $3.99

• Masala Chai — $1.99 / $2.99

• Salted Lassi — $3.99

• Sweet Lassi — $3.99

• Mango Lassi — $4.99

Desserts

• Gulab Jamun — $3.99

• Mango Kulfi — $3.99

• Rasmalai — $3.99

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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