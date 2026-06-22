Sisters of Route 66 at the Great Race in Joplin

The Great Race in Joplin

The energy was high at the 2026 Hemmings Great Race as the Sisters of Route 66 — Mandy and Kim — lit up the scene with their signature enthusiasm and deep connection to the historic highway. Born and raised in Galena, Kansas, right in the heart of the Mother Road, these two sisters are passionate champions of Route 66. Their mission is to take followers on a journey through all the history, hidden gems, and authentic Americana that make the route so special.

“We’re born and raised here,” they declared with pride. “We love Route 66.”

Sporting matching shirts and warm, welcoming personalities, Mandy and Kim are beloved fixtures on social media, where they share engaging videos and stories celebrating the highway they know so well.

The Great Race in Joplin

A Chance Meeting on the Mother Road

While at the Great Race stop in Joplin, the sisters crossed paths with Jason and his lovable dog Gouda. Jason and Gouda are traveling county by county along Route 66, dedicating a full day to each county to document the road’s Americana, dog-friendly spots, beautiful nature areas, and the mental health benefits of life on the open road. The Minnesota pair has “jumped ahead a little bit” to catch the excitement in Joplin before continuing their journey to Galena, Kansas — the sisters’ hometown — on Monday the 29th for the Cars on the Route event.

Gouda, a spirited Vizsla-Chesapeake mix, quickly stole the spotlight with her beautiful eyes, curly fur, and high-energy personality.

“All you got to do is run her 40 miles a day and she’s wonderful,” Jason joked. “Otherwise, she’s a pill.”

The friendly dog added a perfect touch of dog-friendly Americana to the conversation.

The Great Race in Joplin, Missouri

Stories, Inspiration, and Local Pride

The conversation flowed naturally, showcasing the inspiring power of Route 66. Jason highlighted a majestic Sycamore tree in Carthage that she feels deserves its own plaque or monument. They also spoke passionately about mental health awareness, the healing effects of spending time in nature, and the importance of supporting small businesses by collecting trinkets and souvenirs along the way.

Other highlights from the chat included:

A memorable family trip to Maui, where one sister traded a traditional luau for spontaneous adventures and still begins her emails with “Aloha” years later.

The vibrant Third Thursday events in Joplin, where streets close for live bands, vendors, and community gatherings.

Recent Route 66 caravans, including one with over 9,000 cars that passed through the area.

A fun Juneteenth/Route 66 celebration featuring ’80s icon Tone Lōc, who performed hits like “Funky Cold Medina” and “Wild Thing.”

The sisters and Jason also touched on varying cannabis laws across the states they’re traveling, from Missouri’s recreational and medicinal programs to stricter regulations in neighboring Kansas and Minnesota, always with an emphasis on responsible use and safety.

The Great Race in Joplin

Preserving the Legacy

Mandy and Kim are active across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and are expanding their presence on YouTube. They invite everyone to follow the Sisters of Route 66 as they continue showcasing the history and hidden gems of Galena, Kansas, and the surrounding stretches of Route 66.

The broader documentation effort lives at the Route 66 Americana Archive, accessible at route66turns100.com. This platform serves as a central hub collecting stories, interviews, photos, and voices from travelers and locals across the entire historic route. Both the Sisters and Jason & Gouda are proud contributors to this growing Centennial celebration.

The Living Spirit of Route 66

This warm, lively encounter in Joplin perfectly captures what continues to make Route 66 America’s most beloved highway: genuine connections between people who share a love for history, adventure, community, and the open road. Whether you’re a longtime enthusiast, a future road-tripper, or simply someone who appreciates authentic Americana, voices like Mandy, Kim, Jason, and even Gouda help keep the Mother Road’s spirit thriving well into its second century.

Follow the Sisters of Route 66 on social media and visit route66turns100.com to explore more stories from the road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

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If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com