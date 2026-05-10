In the heart of Arizona’s longest remaining contiguous stretch of historic Route 66, the little town of Seligman threw one heck of a birthday party in 2026. One hundred years after the Mother Road was first planned in 1926, the town that refused to die turned up the volume on nostalgia, classic cars, and pure American road-trip spirit.

Seligman earned its place in Route 66 lore long ago. When Interstate 40 bypassed the town in 1978, many expected it to wither away like so many other small communities. Instead, local residents—led by barber Angel Delgado—fought back. Born in Seligman in 1927, Delgado (still sharp at 99 years old during the centennial) spearheaded the effort that convinced Arizona to designate the Seligman-to-Kingman stretch as Historic Route 66 in 1987. That decision sparked a nostalgic tourism boom that keeps the town alive with diners, motels, gift shops, and an endless parade of travelers.

The town’s cultural footprint extends even further: a conversation with Angel Delgado helped inspire Pixar’s Cars. Director John Lasseter reportedly drew ideas from his stop in Seligman during a cross-country trip.

Classic Cars, Colorful Characters, and Quirky Rides

The centennial celebration filled Seligman’s streets with hundreds of gleaming classics (the event claimed around 1,000 at its peak). Hot rods, muscle cars, vintage station wagons, and custom builds cruised the Mother Road like a real-life American Graffiti scene. The world’s biggest American flag hung overhead as the perfect backdrop.

One standout was a striking 1958 Edsel Pacer convertible, owned by William and his father. The car, with its 361 cubic inch FE engine, has appeared in music videos and draws Edsel enthusiasts wherever it goes. (The short-lived marque still has devoted fans who debate whether its styling or reliability doomed it.) Wonder Hussy and her travel companion Turbo got a close look, joking about its infamous grille while admiring the dedication of its owners.

Other highlights included miniature hand-built classic cars from the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa, a surf wagon with a touching memorial story tied to its late owner (a USC professor and surfer), custom bikes, and even a modern electric Volkswagen Microbus—new meets old on the old road.

Small-Town Treasures and Hidden Gems

Seligman’s main drag is packed with souvenir shops overflowing with Route 66 memorabilia. At Route 66 Road Relics, “Big Mike” presides over thousands of license plates from around the world, vintage signs, and that essential “Yeehaw!” photo op. His store and YouTube channel are a goldmine for road enthusiasts.

A more secretive treasure lies at the Supai Motel. An anonymous European artist known as “Room Attack” leaves hidden tributes to Route 66 figures in motel rooms along the route. In one room, visitors discovered a portrait of Angel Delgado painted on the underside of a table—revealed only to those in the know who politely ask the current guests.

Over at the beautifully restored Aztec Motel (originally from 1935 and revived by a Dutch owner), guests enjoy murals honoring Easy Rider, cozy rooms with vintage charm, a fire pit, a game room, and a peaceful courtyard.

It’s the perfect base for soaking in the atmosphere.

The Spirit of the Road

Beyond the cars and kitsch, the Seligman Centennial captured something deeper. In an era of constant noise and division, the event felt like a collective exhale. Families, international tourists, locals, and road warriors all gathered under the Arizona sun to celebrate something enduringly American: the open road, resilience, and the joy of keeping history alive through lived experience rather than just preservation.

As one participant put it, turning off the news and turning onto Route 66 reminds you that there’s still plenty of good in the world.

People are out there polishing chrome, sharing stories, supporting revitalization efforts (from neon sign restorations to local museums), and simply enjoying the ride.

Seligman proved once again why it remains the quintessential Route 66 town. It’s not just about the past—it’s about refusing to let the dream fade. Tomorrow’s fun run would take those 1,000+ cars along the full 160-mile historic stretch to Kingman and beyond, but the real journey is the one that keeps the Mother Road beating in the American heart.

Hi, I'm Wonderhussy: an all-American adventuress with an insatiable curiosity about -- and love for -- the weird wonders of the wild west I don't take anything too seriously ... and I ain't scared of nothin'!



Having spent 21 years in Las Vegas selling yo-yos and romping around for the benefit of photographers, I eventually grew curious as to what's outside the Vegas city limits ... and from the very first abandoned ho house I stumbled upon in the Nevada desert back in 2016, I've been sharing my adventures on YouTube. Hot springs, ghost towns, lonely desert outposts and high Sierra hideaways ... I hunt them all down in my quest to discover the secret history of the American West, one strange place at a time.



There's no mountain too high, no road too rough -- and nowhere I'd rather be than the middle of nowhere. So get in, sit down and buckle up -- we're going adventuring!

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