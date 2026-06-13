Tucked along a stretch of historic Route 66, the Old Route 66 Park Store draws travelers with its nostalgic charm and a challenge that has remained undefeated—until recently. The Centennial Breakfast Burrito, a towering 12-pound breakfast behemoth, now has its first conqueror.

The challenge honors the 100th anniversary of the legendary Mother Road. What began as an anticipated 10-pound burrito surprised participants when it weighed in at 12 pounds on the scale. Inside the massive tortilla assembly: 12 ounces each of sausage, bacon, chorizo, and ham, 17 whole eggs, 3.5 pounds of tater tots, five tortillas, plus generous layers of cheese and country gravy both inside and out. The rules were straightforward: finish the entire burrito in 45 minutes for a free meal, $100 cash prize, and a permanent spot on the store’s Wall of Fame.

Food challenger Scott arrived at the Park Store after taking in the stunning vistas of the nearby Grand Canyon, joined by friends Max, Laura, and Sarah. A lively crowd gathered, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of small-town Route 66 stops that have long defined the road’s appeal. The setting itself evokes classic Americana, with vintage gas station vibes, Route 66 signage, and even a vehicle out front echoing the whimsical aesthetic of Pixar’s Cars and its fictional Radiator Springs.

From the start, the burrito proved formidable. Scott noted its hearty, flavorful profile—loaded with breakfast meats and spiced by chorizo—describing it as more substantial than a typical burrito. Early attempts with gloves quickly turned messy, leading to experiments with a spoon (too slow) before circling back to hands.

He added homemade salsas featuring jalapeño and habanero peppers, which introduced significant heat, and later incorporated the store’s fresh green chili for variety. Both condiments added flavor but increased the challenge’s intensity.

At roughly the halfway point, with about five pounds remaining and 27 minutes on the clock, the mental battle intensified. Scott referenced feeling the effects of a 12-pound pizza challenge from the previous day, yet he pushed forward with encouragement from the supportive crowd. The previous record holder, Ryan, had reached only about one-third of the way through before tapping out and later feeling ill from the attempt.

With determination and steady progress, Scott cleared the final portions in the closing minutes. As the clock wound down, he finished the last bites to cheers, becoming the first to defeat the Centennial Breakfast Burrito. Visibly emotional with tears in his eyes, he praised the quality of the ingredients—the savory blend of meats, eggs, cheese, potatoes, and gravy—and the hospitality of the Park Store staff and community.

Veronica and the team at the Old Route 66 Park Store were thanked for organizing the event and drawing such an enthusiastic local turnout. For Scott, the victory capped a memorable road trip experience that perfectly captures why travelers continue to seek out these authentic Route 66 gems: bold food challenges, warm small-town welcomes, and the enduring spirit of America’s Main Street.

The Centennial Breakfast Burrito Challenge remains available for brave souls willing to test their limits. Those who dare can find the Old Route 66 Park Store in Parks, Arizona, where history, highway nostalgia, and hefty portions collide in true Route 66 fashion.

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