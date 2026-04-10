Sapulpa's Homemade Soapbox Derby to Celebrate Route 66 Centennial and Independence Day

Get ready for a nostalgic, high-energy celebration on July 4, 2026, as the historic Mother Road hosts a brand-new event: Rascals on Route 66, a homemade go-kart/soapbox derby inspired by Red Bull Soapbox Racing and the classic Little Rascals.

“In addition to Rebekah, we have incredible support from Janet Birnie Director of the the Sapulpa Chamber; Sheri Waldrip Sapulpa Arts Lucy Lawson and Nikki Howard with the City of Sapulpa; Mallory Parker with the Salvation Army; Jordan Ascencio and Gail Stephens with Make Sense Foundation/Burnett Mansion; and Steve Grogan, a local Farmers Insurance agency owner,” organizer Tiffany Thompson of Reed Architecture & Interiors said.

The event transforms Dewey Street — the fresh-paved stretch of historic Route 66 through downtown Sapulpa — into a dual-lane gravity-powered racetrack.

This marks one of Oklahoma’s standout ways to honor both the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and America’s 250th Independence Day.

Event Highlights

Date & Schedule : Saturday, July 4, 2026. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., with a prayer, national anthem, and flag ceremony at 8 a.m. Races start at 8:30 a.m. Awards are expected around 1:30 p.m.

Location : Dewey Street in downtown Sapulpa (about 20 minutes southwest of Tulsa, toward Oklahoma City). The road splits into two lanes for side-by-side racing against the clock, creating an exciting head-to-head atmosphere even though official competition is time-based.

Racing Format: Gravity-powered only (no engines). One racer per vehicle with a pusher to give a short 10–15 foot running start. Cars will reach noticeable speeds on the hill. An 18+ obstacle course category will feature ramps and other challenges (build stable!).

Age Categories:

4–9 years old

10–15 years old

16+ (straightaway)

18+ obstacle course

Up to 104 racers are expected. Top finishers in each category advance to a final round, giving teams time to tweak their builds in the pit area.

Build Your Own Extravagant Ride

Participants must create their own homemade vehicles with extravagant, creative themes — think Minecraft creations, airplanes, boats, hippie vans, gurneys, or even Dumb and Dumber-style shag-carpet dog cars. Red Bull-style wild designs are encouraged.

Key Rules (full details and build recommendations on the website):

Safety inspections required (no sharp/pointy hazards; gravity only).

Rubber wheels only (no metal to protect the new road).

Closed-toe shoes and other basic safety gear recommended.

Cardboard-only builds are strongly discouraged due to speed and safety.

Entry fee is a very accessible $25 for pre-registration. Resources for building (YouTube tutorials, kits, step-by-step guides) are widely available online. The Make Sense Foundation offers scholarship connections for kids in need, and sponsors can fund cars.

Prizes: Trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in every category. A “Best Looking Car” award for the most extravagant theme. A People’s Choice fan favorite decided by dollar votes (stuff the ballot!). Winners step onto a tiered Red Bull podium like the Olympics.

Spectators & Community Fun

Admission is free for spectators. Wide sidewalks along the rebuilt Dewey Street provide great viewing. Local businesses and restaurants plan to stay open for breakfast and lunch. A new nearby park offers public restrooms. Red Bull will provide shaded umbrellas, drinks, and merch.

The event aims to become an annual tradition celebrating Sapulpa’s downtown and Route 66 heritage.

How to Get Involved

Register to Race : Visit rascalsonroute66.com (or Google “Rascals on Route 66”).

Sponsor or Volunteer : Details and levels on the website.

Follow Updates : Facebook and Instagram @rascalsonroute66.

Contact: Tiffany Thompson at 918-884-6007 or rascalsonroute66@gmail.com.

Tiffany Thompson, a classic car enthusiast who grew up riding in her grandpa’s 1957 Thunderbird and 1931 Model A, brought the idea to life during a planning meeting for Route 66 centennial events. When someone suggested a Little Rascals theme, the name and concept clicked instantly.

Whether you’re building an elaborate themed racer, pushing a family member down the hill, or just cheering from the sidewalk with a Red Bull in hand, Rascals on Route 66 promises family-friendly fun, creativity, and a big dose of small-town Americana on the Mother Road.

Mark your calendars for July 4, 2026 — and start brainstorming that epic soapbox design now!

For the latest details, visit rascalsonroute66.com.

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