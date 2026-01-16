Route 66 turns 100 this year, and Sapulpa leaders say the milestone is being celebrated in a big way. From road construction turned preservation to parades, books and collectibles, the city is leaning into its identity as a key stop along the historic highway.

A milestone year for Sapulpa

Route 66 runs directly through Sapulpa, a connection local leaders say has shaped the community for generations.

“So, big year for lots of things. We’ve got the 100th anniversary of Route 66, which runs right through our town,” said David Reed, president of Sapulpa Main Street.

Sapulpa is often referred to as the “intersection of America,” where Route 66 meets Highway 75 just blocks from downtown.

“You’ve got Route 66 and Highway 75 intersection right up here, a block and a half away,” Reed said.

Turning construction into preservation

Recent construction along Route 66 required crews to tear up sections of the historic pavement. Instead of discarding it, Sapulpa Main Street leaders decided to preserve it and share it with the public.

“With this road construction, we had to tear up the pavement that was there, and rather than seeing that just hauled off, we said, ‘Hey, what a great opportunity to actually take pieces of the historic Route 66 and share them with the world,’” Reed said.

The organization is now hosting weekly giveaways throughout 2026, with winners receiving a piece of the original roadway. Reed said winners have already come from across the country and beyond.

Weekly giveaways draw growing interest

Three pieces of Route 66 were given away during the first week. To enter, participants simply need to show up during the announced giveaway times.

Sapulpa native Shane Grivna recently won after entering multiple times.

“Third time’s a charm,” Grivna said. “We wanted this. We were like, ‘We’ve got to get a piece of that. I’m going to keep coming until we get one.’”

Grivna said the giveaway represents how much the city has invested in preserving Route 66’s legacy.

“It is absolutely historic, and we love the fact that right here in Sapulpa, we’ve done a lot to bring Route 66 alive,” he said.

Books, oil cans and a reopened street

In addition to the asphalt giveaways, Sapulpa Main Street has created a two-book series exploring the history of Route 66 and Sapulpa, and how the two have influenced one another.

The group is also launching an anniversary oil can series, with a new design planned each year moving forward.

“So hopefully in 100 years, somebody will have a stack of 100 oil cans commemorating the history of Route 66 and our town here in Sapulpa,” Reed said.

The celebrations also include the reopening of Dewey Street, with a ribbon-cutting and parade scheduled for Friday.

Looking ahead to the next 100 years

Reed said the centennial comes as Sapulpa prepares for a busy tourism season, including visitors from overseas traveling Route 66.

“We’re really excited as we go into the main tourist season along the route, and just how many people from overseas that want to come and travel through our town is pretty daunting,” he said.

While some may see a book, an oil can or a piece of asphalt, Reed said others see something far more meaningful.

“Hopefully every time you look at it, you’re reminded of those precious memories that you made while you travel the route,” he said.

Grivna agrees, saying his piece of Route 66 will have a permanent place at home.

“I love it. I ride an Indian motorcycle, and we spend a lot of time on Route 66, and absolutely a good piece of this to be sitting at home on the mantle,” he said.

People can follow the Great Sapulpa Main Street Giveaway Facebook page for updated giveaway dates, times and other Route 66 centennial events.