There are places along the Mother Road that feel frozen in time, and then there’s Williams, Arizona. Named for a mountain man and founded as a railroad town in 1881, Williams became a true highway crossroads when Route 66 rolled through in 1926. Today, it remains one of the most vibrant, well-preserved stops on the entire route — less a bypassed ghost of Radiator Springs and more a thriving, neon-lit portal to the Grand Canyon that never stopped welcoming travelers.

A recent visit captured the town in all its layered glory: old brick railroad buildings from the 1880s, midcentury motels and cafes, and a downtown that still pulses with tourist energy more than a century later.

Because Williams was the last Arizona town bypassed by Interstate 40 (in 1984), its historic core survived in continuous use, giving it a rare authenticity among Route 66 communities.

Walk the streets and you’ll find the Masonic Temple, the historic Sultana Bar (open since 1912), the Grand Canyon Hotel (Arizona’s oldest, dating to 1891/92), and countless storefronts that have served generations of canyon-bound visitors.

The Mother Road’s Ultimate Tourist Traps (In the Best Way)

Williams excels at the classic Route 66 formula: part museum, part gift shop, part personal collection, and 100% sensory overload. One standout is a converted old filling station at the edge of town packed with neon, vintage gas pumps, restored artifacts, western wear, rocks, and geode displays.

Out back lies a wonderland of wagons, old Ford pickups, a Sinclair dinosaur, Burma-Shave signs, and an ever-growing army of delightfully wacky mannequins.

Nearby, “Cars of the Mother Road” has transformed another former gas station into a photo-op paradise. A towering cowboy dressed as Woody from Toy Story holds an authentic Route 66 shield, while a one-of-a-kind Lightning McQueen/Mater mashup guards the lot alongside classic cars, dummy attendants, and a yard full of for-sale relics — saddles, grindstones, cigar-store Indians, and even a full stagecoach. It’s cluttered, colorful, and irresistibly fun.

Just across the street, coffee at Brood Awakenings (in old bowling-alley-style booths) provides a perfect pause before diving deeper into downtown. One massive gift emporium occupies several connected historic buildings, including the former Duffy Brothers grocery (circa 1912).

Inside you’ll find pressed-tin ceilings, brick archways, and room after room of Route 66 souvenirs, made-in-America goods, t-shirts, mugs, and nostalgia. The town’s one-way Route 66 alignment even offers two parallel streets of exploration, with the second row featuring former saloons and the Red Garter Inn — a former brothel now welcoming guests.

Bedrock City Endures: A Prehistoric Miracle on the Road to the Canyon

No Route 66 side trip from Williams is more iconic than the drive up AZ-64 toward the Grand Canyon. About halfway there sits a true roadside legend: Bedrock City.

Opened in 1972, this handmade Flintstones-themed attraction entertained generations with its concrete-and-rebar recreations of Fred and Wilma’s house, Barney and Betty’s home, the schoolhouse, beauty parlor, grocery store, police station, and more. For decades it thrived on Route 66 and Grand Canyon traffic before gradually fading.

In 2019, many feared the worst when the property sold to new owners who planned a Raptor Ranch bird-of-prey park. Licensing concerns with Hanna-Barbera/Warner Bros. had doomed similar attractions elsewhere. Yet somehow — in true Rise of Skywalker fashion — Bedrock City survived.

A recent visit revealed a place that feels refreshed yet wonderfully unchanged. The Flintstones homes, school, dentist office, post office, and village buildings still stand, many with refreshed paint, new curtains, and restored details.

Fred’s house, complete with leopard-skin accents and Pebbles’ high chair, and Barney and Betty’s more furnished home remain highlights. The giant dinosaur slide still offers friction burns and nostalgia.

Pedal-powered “Volcano Raceway” tricycles now let visitors explore the old train route inside the volcano.

New life comes from the Raptor Ranch side: animal feeding (goatasauruses are especially popular), birds of prey exhibits, and Fred’s Diner serving up themed food. While Flintstones merchandise is limited (a licensing compromise, apparently), the core aesthetic and many original hand-painted elements remain gloriously intact.

It’s a testament to smart stewardship — honoring the past while adding just enough new energy to keep the gates open.

Williams and its nearby Bedrock City represent everything magical about Route 66: resilience, creativity, layered history, and the willingness of entrepreneurs to bet on wonder over polish. In an era of chain restaurants and digital distractions, these spots remind us that imagination, plywood dinosaurs, and a good vanilla latte can still carry the day.

Whether you’re chasing neon at night in downtown Williams or sliding down a concrete dinosaur on the way to the Grand Canyon, this stretch of the Mother Road delivers pure Americana.

Bedrock City didn’t just survive — it’s thriving in its own delightfully weird way. And that, more than anything, feels like the spirit of the road itself: battered by time and interstates, yet still standing tall and inviting the next generation to play.

Yabba Dabba Doo — and long live Route 66.

Welcome to Randomland, hosted by Justin Scarred. From Roadside history and Attractions to theme park history and updates, our adventures and episodes are extremely varied and can sometimes feel, well, Random. But life is a symphony - it isn’t meant to be one note! Randomland is dedicated to a positive and interested approach to the world, blurring the line between entertainment, education, and exploration. This channel is all viewer funded, without sponsorships, and we appreciate everyone who watches and interacts in a positive way. Thanks for stopping by ❤️



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