Route 66 Voices: Sacred Sites, Small Churches, and the Soul of the Mother Road

The Route 66 Americana Archive welcomed Dr. Trish Sanders — founder of Starshine and creator of the Believe Movement — for a conversation that wove together faith, small-town survival, and one woman’s solo pilgrimage down Route 66 to visit the churches along it.

From Air Force Kid to Sacred Sites Founder

Dr. Sanders opened by tracing her own roots: born in Frankfurt, Germany, to a career Air Force father, with family originally from the Durango area of southern Colorado. She described a childhood spent moving — including time in Tokyo — shaped by a father who, she said, wanted his kids to see the world so they’d appreciate being American, and who talked often about the threat of communism.

She credited her older siblings’ 1950s-60s “cool car” era and her grandparents’ Dust Bowl-era loss of their eastern Colorado farm (her grandmother, she said, used to claim The Grapes of Wrath was written about their family — Dr. Sanders was careful to note it wasn’t, though it “depicted that time”) with giving her a lifelong reverence for Route 66.

That reverence eventually fed into Sacred Sites Healing Hearts, a project Dr. Sanders said she started in 2015 as an environmental initiative built around rock festivals. COVID shelved the original plan; a couple of years ago, she said, the founding group asked her to revive it — this time as smaller, farmers-market-style community gatherings rather than large festivals.

Before launching what she called the Sacred Sites revival tours, Sanders said she felt compelled to visit Route 66 churches herself, alone and without a film crew, to gauge firsthand what small congregations along the road actually needed.

Manners, Morals, and “Decorating Your Temple”

Much of the conversation centered on what Dr. Sanders described as the throughline of her church visits: a longing for the “morals and manners” of an earlier era — full-service gas stations, polite young workers, basic courtesy. She pushed back on what she called an overused cultural excuse to “just be authentic,” arguing — citing a saying from a friend she identified as being from the Havasupai Nation — that people should “decorate their temple” rather than let personal presentation slide.

She said her own research found real interest among travelers in visiting Route 66 churches specifically, not just the road’s cars, diners, and bubble signs.

Churches as Community Infrastructure

Dr. Sanders argued that a place of worship is a structural necessity for a sustainable community, tying this to her broader background in community-building work and to what she said were “many, many studies” on the subject — a claim the transcript does not further specify or source. She linked church attendance to physical human contact, referencing an unsourced statistic about needing “100 hugs a day,” and described COVID-era nursing home isolation as an example of what happens when that contact is removed.

She also offered a local, personal illustration: in her town in Minnesota — population around 150, she said, with no post office but two churches — a neighbor’s Catholic parish is reportedly slated for closure by the diocese, a decision she attributed to declining attendance and reluctance to invest in building upkeep, layered onto broader parish consolidation.

Podcast host Jason Spiess noted this tracks with a national trend of small-church closures and asked whether Dr. Sanders was seeing it elsewhere on Route 66; she said yes, and that the topic — struggling small churches versus thriving megachurches — was one she’d like to return to in a future conversation. She contrasted the two, suggesting megachurches succeed partly by adapting music and outreach to younger audiences while some smaller congregations, in her view, have not updated their approach.

Route 66’s “Collective Soul”

Turning back to the road itself, Spiess raised the ongoing effort to bring Route 66 into the National Park System, framing it as evidence the road has developed something like a collective identity. Dr. Sanders agreed, adding her own observation that more people may be driving Route 66 today than in its 1950s heyday — a claim offered without supporting data — and connecting the road’s revived popularity partly to the animated film Cars, which she said reintroduced small-town, family-oriented values to a new generation.

Dr. Sanders said she has returned to Arizona for monsoon season and plans to finish her Route 66 church tour, spending more time in Arizona and possibly revisiting New Mexico before ending in Santa Monica. She also mentioned recently writing a book, God’s Spark.

On the Sacred Sites Healing Hearts front, she said she now plans to regroup with roughly 25 team members and split the effort into two tracks: continued outreach to struggling small congregations, and a separate focus on what she described as sacred lands and larger church revivals in places like Sedona and Gallup, New Mexico.

Click here for Dr. Sander’s website

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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