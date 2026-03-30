In the latest episode of Jim Hinckley’s America, host Jim Hinckley welcomed two Michigan enthusiasts—Markku Jaakkola (from Royal Oak) and Jacob Gilbert (from Port Huron)—to discuss their ambitious summer road trip: driving a 1973 Chrysler New Yorker from the Detroit area to California along historic Route 66, followed by a jaunt up the Pacific Coast Highway to Monterey.

The journey, planned for departure on August 1, 2026, honors their late friend Hans Granberg, a passionate Finnish Chrysler enthusiast who passed away in 2024 at age 59. Hans bought the big Detroit-built New Yorker around 2013 and used it for tours in the Midwest during his visits to the U.S. He dreamed of making it his main driver stateside and exploring the country more extensively, but his plans were cut short. Markku purchased the car from Hans’s estate, and together with Jacob, they’ve been meticulously preparing it for the road.

The trip carries deep personal meaning. Markku, who has automotive engineering roots (including time at Chrysler and now GM) and a lifelong love for classic cars, noted that his own father in Finland—despite never traveling outside the country or speaking English—knew about Route 66 from the classic TV show. The road has long symbolized freedom and adventure for enthusiasts worldwide, including those who grew up behind the Iron Curtain listening to American radio and watching bootleg copies of films like Easy Rider.

The Car and the Prep

The 1973 Chrysler New Yorker is no stranger to attention. It previously went viral after emerging relatively unscathed from a multi-car crash (losing little more than a license plate). Described as comfortable, spacious, and surprisingly modern-feeling for its era, the car was engineered for long-distance comfort—qualities Chrysler was known for in that period.

Jacob, the project’s primary mechanic, is upgrading key systems for the demanding August heat, particularly the air conditioning and cooling. The team emphasizes keeping the car authentic rather than “bulletproof,” embracing potential roadside repairs as part of the classic road-trip experience.

As Jim Hinckley quipped, breakdowns are sometimes “part of the authentic Route 66 experience.” Parts availability for Mopars via stores like NAPA should help along the way, though the duo acknowledged that Chevys still dominate for sheer interchangeability.

They’ll start by heading to Chicago before joining Route 66 proper, aiming to arrive in Santa Monica around August 15 in time for Monterey Car Week events, including the Concorso de Le Mans at Pebble Beach.

Seeking Hidden Gems and Community Support

The conversation highlighted the infectious enthusiasm of the Route 66 community. Markku and Jacob are looking for recommendations on must-see stops—favoring hidden gems over overly touristy spots like the 72-ounce steak challenge at the Big Texan in Amarillo. Jim suggested alternatives such as the historic Golden Light Cafe in Amarillo (est. 1946) for its green chili stew, and emphasized that “seeing all of Route 66” is a lifelong pursuit because the road constantly evolves.

The pair already has support lined up, including ride-alongs and coverage from Hagerty, and they’re open to grassroots involvement from local car clubs, communities, and fellow enthusiasts. They’ve set up a GoFundMe and plan extensive documentation via their site Detroit’s Unforgotten Wheels (also on Instagram and Facebook) and social media, hoping to inspire others to stop dreaming and finally take their own postponed adventures.

A Broader Message: Live Life Now

A recurring theme was the finite nature of time. “We can always get more money,” Hinckley noted, “but we don’t get more time.” The trip isn’t just about honoring Hans—it’s about embracing life, making memories, and showing that vintage cars belong on the road, not as static displays. As Markku put it, their mantra is to chase dreams before it’s too late.

Hinckley shared colorful anecdotes about the eclectic travelers he’s encountered on Route 66: everything from pre-1916 motorcycles and European microcars crossing the Mojave in summer heat to a Japanese traveler pulling a rickshaw or a French mime attempting a stilt-walking record. The road, he observed, creates unique, almost surreal experiences that highlight America’s spirit of adventure and connection.

Listeners and Route 66 fans are encouraged to follow the journey, offer tips, or potentially join segments of the drive. The episode wrapped with optimism that this “Legacy Run” will not only celebrate a friend’s passion but also spark similar road trips for others—whether on Route 66 or any scenic two-lane highway.

The full episode is available on the Jim Hinckley’s America podcast. Follow Detroit’s Unforgotten Wheels for updates as Markku, Jacob, and the resilient 1973 Chrysler New Yorker prepare to roll out this summer in honor of Hans Granberg.

This adventure perfectly captures why people still flock to old roads: the cars, the stories, the people, and the reminder to get out and drive while you can. Safe travels, gentlemen—may the big Chrysler stay cool and the road be kind.

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Jim Hinckley America is sponsored in part by Roadrunner Lodge Motel, Two Lane America, Deana Nelson State Farm Insurance, Wagon Wheel Motel, Enchanted Trails Trading Post & RV Park, Gilligan's Route 66 Tours, and RouteTrip USA.

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