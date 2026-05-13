For one unforgettable stretch of highway, the Mother Road became a living, breathing automotive museum. Ruben, who calls a historic gas station on Route 66 home, had a front-row seat to one of the most spectacular sights in classic car culture: the Copper State 1000 rally thundering past his doorstep.

“I may say the word ‘unique’ multiple times,” Ruben admitted with a grin, “running out of superlatives here.”

It’s easy to see why. Nearly a hundred meticulously prepared and preserved vehicles—sports cars, grand tourers, and rare classics all manufactured before 1974—transformed the Arizona stretch of Route 66 into a rolling gallery of automotive art.

The Copper State 1000: A Premier Rally

Now in its 36th year, the Copper State 1000 is presented by the Men’s Art Council and sponsored by Bell Lexus of North Scottsdale. Widely regarded as one of North America’s premier auto events, it draws collectors and enthusiasts from around the world for a 1,000-mile journey through Arizona’s stunning landscapes.

The rally begins with a special touch: cars lined up at a baseball stadium where local art students sketch and paint each vehicle, giving every participant a one-of-a-kind artistic memento. Then the real fun begins—the open road.

This year’s edition featured roughly 85 cars, matching the previous year’s strong turnout. As the procession rolled by Ruben’s gas station, it delivered a nonstop parade of beauty, power, and history.

Standout Machines on the Mother Road

The lineup was pure automotive eye candy. Early highlights included:

A tan 1976 Toyota Celica GT (Motor Trend’s Car of the Year) wearing entry number 76.

A pristine 1953 Lincoln Capri in blue, still powered by its original engine.

Italian exotics that turned heads: a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTE with its potent V12, a stunning red 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, and a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4.

A 1964 Shelby Cobra with serious racing history—personally nicknamed “Snake Charmer” by Carroll Shelby himself.

A plucky blue 1965 Volkswagen Beetle, the only Beetle in the entire rally.

American muscle flexed alongside the imports. A 1970 Buick Skylark GS 455 rumbled through with 539 lb-ft of torque, while a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette with its 327 L79 engine and “camel hump” heads represented pure Yankee muscle. A 1970 Pontiac Trans Am—one of just 3,100 ever built—drove home the John DeLorean connection.

Porsches were well represented, including an orange 1974 911 with racing and rallying history by female owners, a striking “eggplant” 1973 911 S with yellow fog lamps and RS Carrera wheels, and a 1968 911 S. Jaguars roared past too: a yellow 1965 E-Type Series 2 with its glorious engine note and a British Racing Green 1970 E-Type Series 2 with the potent 4.2L inline-six.

Other gems included a 1969 Alfa Romeo 1750 convertible that looked far newer than its age, a 1956 Maserati Berlinetta Zagato with Laguna Seca racing history, multiple Mercedes-Benz SLs (including golden 1970 280 SLs), a 1955 Oscar MT4, and even a quirky 1963 BMW 3200S.

Ruben couldn’t resist waving at favorites. “Here comes my baby,” he said as a 1974 BMW 3.0 CSi rolled by, followed closely by a 1970 Porsche 914/6. A police motorcycle escort and the occasional support vehicle (including one on a flatbed) rounded out the colorful procession.

The Magic of Route 66

Only on Route 66 could you witness such an eclectic mix: Ferraris and Cobras sharing pavement with Beetles, Buicks, and Thunderbirds. The rally’s “bespoke feel” came through in every detail—the hand-painted art, the passionate owners, the respectful pace that let spectators soak in the sights and sounds.

Ruben’s enthusiasm captured the spirit perfectly. Whether it was the growl of a V12 Ferrari, the distinctive shape of a Shelby Mustang, or the humble charm of that lone Beetle, the Copper State 1000 delivered a masterclass in why we love these machines.

For a day, the old gas station on the Mother Road wasn’t just watching traffic—it was witnessing history in motion. Classic cars, open road, and pure Americana. That’s the Copper State 1000 experience, and that’s the enduring magic of Route 66.

All vehicles featured are pre-1974 classics as per rally rules. Full participant details are typically available via the Copper State 1000 organizers.

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