In a moving moment during the markup of the BUILD America 250 Act — the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill — Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO) rose to speak in support of his amendment recognizing the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

“Mr. Chairman, I want to say thank you for allowing my language recognizing Route 66 and its 100th birthday this year,” Burlison began. “For a century, Route 66 has stood as more than just a road on a map. It’s the symbol of the American spirit, a road built on freedom and hard work.”

The amendment, offered during the committee’s May 21, 2026 session, formally celebrates the centennial of one of America’s most legendary highways.

Officially established in 1926 as part of the U.S. numbered highway system, the 2,400-mile Route 66 connected Chicago to Santa Monica, California, weaving through eight states and countless small towns.

Springfield: The True Birthplace of the Mother Road

Burlison, who represents Missouri’s 7th District (including Springfield), spotlighted his district’s pivotal role in highway history. “Springfield is widely recognized as the birthplace of Route 66,” he explained, “because it was there in 1926 where officials first proposed to name it Route 66.”

This claim is historically accurate. On April 30, 1926, at the Colonial Hotel in Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma businessman Cyrus Avery (often called the “Father of Route 66”) and Springfield’s John T. Woodruff joined other highway officials.

They reviewed available numbers and decided “66” had a memorable ring. They immediately sent a telegram to Washington, D.C., stating their preference — cementing the iconic name.

Today, Springfield proudly embraces this heritage with the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park, the Springfield 66 Story Trail, and an annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival. The city was also selected to host the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration from April 30–May 3, 2026 — exactly 100 years after that historic telegram.

A Road That Built America

Burlison’s remarks connected the highway’s past to its deeper meaning. The route “connects small cities and growing cities,” he noted, and served as a lifeline for generations. It carried Dust Bowl migrants during the Great Depression, supported wartime logistics in the 1940s, and symbolized postwar freedom and mobility in the 1950s and ’60s. Families, truckers, and adventurers alike found opportunity, community, and adventure along its neon-lit stretches of diners, motor courts, and service stations.

The congressman emphasized pride in Missouri and Springfield, calling the anniversary “an enormous source of pride” for the region. He concluded by thanking the chairman and affirming his support for including the recognition in the manager’s amendment.

Broader Centennial Celebrations

The 2026 centennial has sparked nationwide events:

Springfield, MO — National Kickoff with concerts (including Little Big Town), parades, car shows, and historical reenactments.

Classic car rallies, mural festivals, and preservation projects across Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and California.

Efforts to restore historic alignments, neon signs, and roadside attractions that define the route’s charm.

Route 66’s legacy endures in popular culture — from John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath (calling it the “Mother Road”) to Nat King Cole and Bobby Troup’s hit song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” In an age of anonymous interstates and GPS navigation, it reminds us of a time when travel was about the journey, discovery, and human connection.

Rep. Burlison’s amendment and the BUILD America 250 Act highlight how infrastructure policy can also honor cultural heritage. As communities along the route prepare year-long celebrations, the Mother Road continues to symbolize American resilience, ingenuity, and the open-road spirit that still inspires travelers worldwide.

One hundred years after that telegram in Springfield, Route 66 remains more than pavement — it is living history, rolling forward into its second century.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.