This year marks the centennial of Route 66, the iconic highway commissioned in 1926 as America’s first all-weather route connecting the heartland to the West Coast. Often called the Mother Road, it symbolizes adventure, small-town Americana, and the romance of the open road. To mark the occasion, communities along the route are rolling out festivals, car shows, fresh paint on vintage shields and murals, and road improvements, with states like New Mexico actively repaving sections.

Few know the road better than Austin Coupe, owner of Two Lane America, a company specializing in guided tours of Route 66. Coupe recently returned to the Corvette Today podcast with host Steve Garrett to discuss the highway’s history and his company’s popular caravans and bus tours, which appeal strongly to sports car enthusiasts, including Corvette owners.

A Highway That Evolved

Contrary to some popular myths, Route 66 was not the nation’s first highway—earlier routes like the Lincoln Highway predate it—but it was designed as a modern, year-round link from Chicago to Los Angeles. Originally pieced together from existing roads in places like Illinois, it evolved over decades. As automobiles grew faster and larger, the route was straightened and widened. By the 1970s, sections had become four-lane divided highways. Today, roughly 80-85% of the original alignment remains drivable, though travelers may encounter dead ends, gravel stretches, or suburban segments requiring strategic routing.

Two Lane America focuses on the most scenic and interesting portions while incorporating key detours. “The Route 66 part of it is like just one big long episode of American Pickers,” Coupe explained—filled with restored filling stations, quirky roadside attractions, small museums, and mom-and-pop businesses.

Two Lane America’s Tours: Cars or Coach

Two Lane America offers both self-drive car caravans and escorted bus tours with nearly identical 13-day itineraries. The car caravans allow participants to travel in their own vehicles—ideal for Corvette drivers seeking freedom and the thrill of piloting their sports cars across historic pavement—while bus tours provide convenience with onboard narration and amenities. Minor differences exist: car caravans typically end in Oatman, Arizona, while bus tours continue to Las Vegas.

Highlights include:

Iconic stops such as the St. Louis Arch and Anheuser-Busch brewery.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial.

The Grand Canyon.

Classic filling stations, including favorites in Missouri and the welcoming Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Arizona, known for its hospitality and fresh-baked muffins for tour groups.

The route officially begins in Chicago and ends at the Santa Monica Pier in California, though the technical terminus lies a few blocks inland. Tours conclude with a farewell dinner featuring a star from the film American Graffiti.

2026 Availability and Pricing

Most 2026 departures have sold out quickly, reflecting strong interest in the centennial. Limited space remains on the June 20–July 2 car caravan. Similar dates (primarily May–June and late August–September) are already released for 2027 to avoid winter weather in the West. For two people sharing a room, the cost is approximately $5,500 per person, covering most hotels, many meals, admissions, and guiding services. Gas, souvenirs, and a few meals remain the primary extras. Two Lane America also provides a support cooler with water and snacks, easing space constraints in sports cars.

Travelers can arrive early in downtown Chicago for activities like the acclaimed river architecture boat tour. Post-tour extensions in California or custom proration for starting farther west are available. Bus tour participants typically fly home from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Human Element of the Mother Road

Beyond the sights, Coupe emphasizes the people as the highlight. Historic motels like the Blue Swallow in Tucumcari, New Mexico, and others were often operated by women trained through the Fred Harvey Company’s hospitality network in the early 20th century—a legacy still visible today in family-run businesses. Stories of lifelong friendships formed along the road, word-of-mouth guidance from proprietors, and genuine Midwestern and Southwestern warmth define the experience.

Two Lane America also offers custom self-drive itineraries for independent travelers who prefer flexibility without full guiding.

For more information on guided caravans, bus tours, or self-drive kits, visit twolaneamerica.com (using the numeral 2) or contact Austin Coupe directly through the site. With the 100th anniversary spotlight shining brightly, 2026 offers a perfect moment to experience the Mother Road—whether behind the wheel of a Corvette or as part of a guided group soaking in every mile of Americana.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.