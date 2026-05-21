On a bright Oklahoma morning, riders gathered at Route 66 Harley-Davidson in Tulsa to launch a memorable leg of the Mother Road’s centennial celebrations. The 2LaneLife crew—Lance and Gayen—kicked off an action-packed day with a warm meet-and-greet, turning the dealership into a hub of camaraderie, fresh starts, and classic Route 66 hospitality.

The day began with practical matters that every long-haul rider appreciates. The crew brought their nearly new motorcycles in for their first 1,000-mile service. Technicians performed a thorough job: changing engine oil, primary fluid, and transmission fluid; checking belt tension, steering neck bearings, critical fasteners, electrical connections, and more.

“Remember when you get 1,000 miles on your bike, go to the dealer,” Lance reminded viewers, highlighting the importance of proper maintenance for safe travels.

The dealership, adorned with multiple Gold Premier Service Awards, earned high praise for its attention to detail—including the bonus of washing the bikes after service.

The meet-and-greet buzzed with energy. Local riders shared stories of rediscovered passion. One Oklahoma rider recounted how watching 2LaneLife videos pulled him back from selling his bike to now owning two Harleys. Others rolled in from places like Washington State, swapping handshakes, admiration for custom builds, and enthusiasm for the open road. Homemade cookies appeared, smiles widened, and the parking lot filled with gleaming motorcycles and the unmistakable rumble of V-twins.

As departure time neared, excitement built. The crew announced a generous giveaway—a set of Michelin tires—to one lucky rider. Staff members, including salesmen and the marketing lead (who co-owns a local hot sauce company called Marvin’s), mingled with the group. Gifts of hot sauces with varying heat and flavor profiles were exchanged, adding a spicy Oklahoma touch to the journey. Test rides completed, bikes returned sparkling clean and fully serviced, the group prepared to roll.

The caravan departed Tulsa and made a strategic stop at a local Quick Trip.

Founded in 1958 by two high school friends who invested their life savings, the iconic convenience store chain is celebrated for its cleanliness, consistent service, and unique offerings like fountain drinks with bar-style taps. Quick Trip staff surprised the riders with gas cards, turning the stop into an impromptu celebration.

“It’s like Christmas Day here,” one rider observed as cards were handed out and tanks filled. The group soaked in the goodwill before continuing westward.

The ride carried the convoy through classic Route 66 landscapes under blue skies dotted with puffy white clouds. Temperatures hovered comfortably around 68°F, perfect for motorcycling.

Stops included the eye-catching Pops 66 Soda Ranch in Arcadia, with its towering soda pop bottle and extensive flavor selection. Burgers and sodas fueled the travelers—favorites included the 66 Fire Burger and simpler grilled onion varieties—while conversations flowed about the road ahead.

Further along, the group paused at iconic spots in El Reno, photographing large Route 66 signs and a well-preserved replica filling station. A lighthearted debate emerged about the true halfway point of the historic route, sparked by a prominent pin marker and competing claims from Adrian, Texas. Such friendly Route 66 lore only added to the day’s charm.

In Shamrock, Texas, more serendipitous meetings unfolded. The crew encountered the second-generation owners of the Big Texan Steak Ranch promoting their landmark restaurant during its 66th year in business. Conversations turned to the famous 72-ounce steak challenge, Route 66’s 100th anniversary, and America’s 250th. International travelers from England and the Netherlands also joined the mix, sharing bucket-list stories and the universal language of motorcycle adventure.

As the sun dipped lower, the group rolled into Amarillo, logging over 400 miles. The day concluded at the Big Texan Steak Ranch, where steaks (including perfectly cooked 8-ounce sirloins for those skipping the 72-ounce challenge) and baked potatoes wrapped in the American flag provided a satisfying close. Reflections on the day highlighted the strong turnout of Oklahoma riders, the generosity of sponsors like Michelin and Quick Trip, and the simple joy of shared miles.

From oil changes and tire giveaways to roadside burgers, surprise gas cards, and new friendships across continents, the first chapter of this Route 66 centennial run captured the enduring spirit of the Mother Road: community, adventure, and the freedom of two wheels. With many miles still ahead, the 2LaneLife crew and their fellow riders proved once again that the best parts of the journey are the people met and the stories collected along the way.

See you down the road.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.