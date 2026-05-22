Traveling Route 66 in search of forgotten automotive gems has long been a pastime for enthusiasts drawn to America’s open roads and small-town secrets. One such journey, undertaken in a rented BMW X3 after a personal Bentley was sidelined, led to two remarkable finds that highlight the highway’s enduring allure and the surprising stories hidden behind derelict vehicles.

The adventure began in Seligman, Arizona, the town that inspired the animated film Cars. In a modest parking area near trailers, a 1990s Mercedes-Benz S600 coupe stood out with its distinctive V12 badges and aftermarket modifications. Unfamiliar at the time with the full Lorinser kit—complete with aggressive spoilers, side vents, and badging—the finder approached the owners.

The car, purchased to motivate a family member, was in rough shape: cracked bumpers, bondo repairs, overspray, misfiring cylinders, and 193,000 miles on the odometer. It had been pressed into service as the family’s trash hauler for runs to the municipal dump.

Negotiations led to a purchase price of $1,350, which included a month of storage. Only later, after researching the model, did its significance become clear: this was a full Lorinser-clad S600, similar to one famously owned by Michael Jordan. Its back story proved even more dramatic.

The Mercedes had belonged to a woman fleeing an abusive relationship in Las Vegas with her children, heading toward family in Texas. Pursued by her husband, a confrontation at a local gas station left her hospitalized and him in jail. The car sat impounded behind the station for years before being sold cheaply for $900. In the quiet trailer park, it had simply become the roughest vehicle on the lot.

Continuing east along the historic route into New Mexico, the traveler encountered another dormant classic in the near-ghost town of San Jon. A BMW E36 M3 sat weathering in front of abandoned buildings, half sun-baked with flat tires and tumbleweeds gathered beneath it.

The owner, a lifelong resident who had lived there since the 1920s, emerged from what had once been a butcher shop. He had purchased the entire main street—former grocery, bank, and repair buildings—and converted them into a personal residence. Proudly, he showed off his daughter’s bedroom, still featuring meat hooks and old refrigeration equipment alongside childhood toys and a bed.

The man had owned the M3 since 2001. A head gasket failure after an overheating incident had sidelined it; sentimental attachment kept him from selling. After years of occasional contact initiated by a note left on the car, he finally decided someone else should enjoy it. The sale price was $10,000, though the odometer reading proved higher than initially recalled. The owner, isolated in the fading town, still carried stories of a different era—riding horses as a young boy with a revolver on his hip. In a memorable moment during their conversation in 2022, he asked what a Tesla was, underscoring his disconnection from modern automotive trends.

With two special cars secured but no easy way home, resourceful solutions followed. A teal-and-white Ford F-350 and utility trailer were acquired sight-unseen in the region. Family assistance arrived in the form of a supercharged 2010 Range Rover stretch limo with a tow hitch. A snowstorm in Albuquerque, food poisoning, and logistical hurdles extended the stay, but the vehicles eventually made the cross-country journey eastward.

The return trip included lighthearted stops at car meets in Oklahoma, where the M3 on its trailer sparked impromptu challenges. One E36 owner declined a race upon realizing what he faced, while a V6 Dodge Ram proved surprisingly competitive in several runs. The F-350 later returned to Texas after completing its role in the rescue mission.

These Route 66 discoveries capture the spirit of American road culture: vehicles with layered histories, eccentric small-town characters, and the thrill of reviving neglected classics. From a fugitive’s Mercedes repurposed as a dump runner to an enthusiast’s cherished M3 parked in a bought-and-preserved ghost town, the highway continues to reward those willing to explore its backroads and backstories.

In an era of mass-produced vehicles and digital connectivity, such finds remind enthusiasts why the search for hidden gems along America’s Mother Road remains timeless.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.