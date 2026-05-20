In the bright June sun of northern Arizona, a father and his young daughter Joan pulled away from Grand Canyon Village, the weight of recent days of exploration still fresh. With Ellie already en route to Flagstaff, the pared-down duo pointed their Tesla toward Las Vegas, opting for a detour along a storied stretch of the old Route 66.

What followed was less a direct interstate sprint and more a deliberate tribute to the spirit of American road tripping—complete with charging stops, roadside nostalgia, and the quiet melancholy of a highway that time partially passed by.

The plan was flexible. Navigation projected arrival at the Excalibur Hotel before 3 p.m., leaving ample room to savor the historic alignment. The family had been loosely tracking Patrick and Liv’s “Route 66 Recharged” journey from Chicago to Los Angeles, timed for the road’s 100th anniversary.

Though their schedules missed an in-person meetup by just days, the travelers embraced the same pavement, blending modern EV practicality with classic Americana.

Leaving the Canyon Behind

After several fulfilling days at the Grand Canyon—now stretching into what felt like the fifth partial day—the pull of new horizons proved strong. “It’s a little odd to be coming into the Grand Canyon Village and then not go see the canyon,” the father noted, “but we’ve had a good run here.” With snacks stocked and music queued, they rolled out, trading vast canyon vistas for the open promise of the Mother Road.

Soon they left the interstate for the older alignment. Lower speeds invited scenery and reflection. Joan sang along to “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” the timeless tune fitting the moment perfectly. Burma-Shave signs dotted the way, offering delightful throwback rhymes that the pair read aloud as they passed. The drive revealed both charm and consequence: scenic stretches interspersed with the ghosts of bypassed communities. Once-thriving towns now stood quieter, many storefronts closed since the interstate diverted the steady flow of travelers decades ago. Yet the road’s enduring appeal remained unmistakable.

Kingman Recharge and Reflections

A Supercharger stop in Kingman provided a necessary break after roughly four hours on the road. They arrived around 2 p.m. with the trip odometer nearing 2,000 miles. Efficiency hovered respectably around 237 Wh/mi for the prior leg. While the chargers proved functional, the father observed the mix of older V2 units alongside urban variants, noting subtle shifts in infrastructure over time. A quick meal at Carl’s Jr., leg stretches, and a treat for Joan reset the crew before continuing.

Back on the interstate, construction slowed progress but couldn’t dampen the satisfaction of having driven a genuine segment of Route 66. The contrast between the historic route’s intimacy and the freeway’s efficiency underscored the trade-offs of mid-20th-century progress.

Hoover Dam Interlude

The route then led to one of America’s engineering marvels: Hoover Dam. Parking in the Arizona-side overflow lot, the pair walked across the structure, gazing over the spillway and the dramatically lowered waters of Lake Mead—a visible reminder of ongoing drought challenges in the Southwest. Heights tested the father’s comfort, but Joan’s steady hand helped as they peered into the steep drops.

The visit was intentionally brief—no full tour, just enough to absorb the scale and history before pressing on toward Nevada. At this point, arrival in Las Vegas was projected for early evening, with battery at a comfortable level.

Neon Arrival

A quick top-off in Henderson, Nevada, pushed the state of charge higher before the final short run into the city. By 6:07 p.m., they reached the Excalibur with 76% remaining after the brief 10-mile hop. Check-in at the bustling hotel offered a crash course in modern kiosks and a stark reminder of Vegas’s unique atmosphere—most notably the pervasive scent of indoor smoking.

Evening unfolded with dinner at Johnny Rockets, dazzled exploration of the Strip’s lights and sounds, and a special stop at the Luxor. Channeling a favorite Sesame Street memory, the duo playfully engaged with the Egyptian-themed statues, calling out for “Ernie.” A glimpse of a Zoox robotaxi added a futuristic touch to the classic neon tableau. Exhaustion from the long day soon won out, leading to an early bedtime in preparation for the next leg toward Utah’s national parks.

Dawn Departure and Beyond

By 5:31 a.m. the following morning, the quiet streets of Las Vegas facilitated a smooth exit. The Sphere’s striking illumination, themed for the recent Artemis mission, provided a memorable final image. As they crossed back into Arizona and then Utah, the focus shifted toward Zion and Bryce Canyon, with strategic charging in St. George ensuring flexibility.

The Route 66 segment, though relatively short, delivered exactly what such detours promise: variety, history, and connection to a defining chapter of American mobility. Even amid modern EV considerations—range anxiety managed through apps and patience—the journey echoed the classic road trip ethos of exploration, adaptation, and shared discovery between parent and child.

From the lingering echoes of Burma-Shave poetry to the engineering wonder of Hoover Dam and the electric glow of Las Vegas, this leg wove past and present into a single vibrant thread. The road continues, as it always has, inviting the next traveler to claim their own kicks on Route 66.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.